Timber News

Alexey Zenkov, Deputy CEO at Biolesprom, will highlight the prospects of international wood market expansion of Russia's certified timber processing companies. The presentation will be made in the framework of the international conference "Russian market of timber and sawn wood 2016" on 3 March.





The speaker will tell about advantages and problems of international certification for Russia's companies. He will share the experience of Biolesprom in preparing and passing the audit to obtain FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification and SBP (Sustainable Biomass Partnership Certification).





Among confirmed conference's speakers: Russia's Ministry of natural resources, Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Forest certification, Biolesprom, Ilim Group, Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke), Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange, Greenpeace, Russian Timber Group, SPIMEX, FSC, First Freight Company, TransLes and many others.





The conference will be held on 3 March 2016 at the METROPOL Hotel (2 Teatralniy Proezd).



For registration and more information please contact us on +7(495) 775-07-40 or e-mail: info@maxconf.ru.