Nearest forestry & woodworking exhibitions with LesPromInform participation

Registration
 
      
RUS
Main page Site Map Mail
Timber News
About Magazine
Archive
Ad Rates
Exhibitions
Contacts

 

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper

Conferences and seminars

Russian Forestry Review


Archive of issues. PDF-versions on Russian
LesPromInform − the biggest timber magazine in Russia
LesPromInform is a professional magazine that reviews all Russian timber industry − from forestry, logging and woodworking, bioenergy and pulp-and-paper production to furniture manufacture and wooden house building.

LesPromInform is the best way to promote your business on Russian forestry and woodworking market.

Every issue of LesPromInform provides our readers with political and economical news of the industry, surveys of the most pressing issues of the day for the Russian timber with comments from our experts, tells about events, presentations, and key market players.

We publish independent technical surveys of equipment prepared by our analytical department of the editorial staff in cooperation with the advisers and experts of companies operating in the industry. More information

Timber News
LesPromInform News
22 December 2016
LIGNA 2017: The ultimate in forestry technology

20 December 2016
Positive development in 2016 and a good starting point for an excellent 2017

12 December 2016
Tehpromplit company is opening up new plywood mill in Tver region

12 December 2016
China's Dependence on Wood and Wood Products Imports Increasing Rapidly

All Timber News
1 March 2016
Scale Cover of UMIDS Audience with the Newspaper LesPromFORUM #45

5 February 2016
LesPromInform to be General Information Partner of the trade fair LESPROM-URAL Professional - 2016

5 February 2016
Traditional Seminar by LesPromInform or furntiue producers to be held in Krasnodar at UMIDS trade fair

5 February 2016
International wood market expansion of Russia's certified timber processing companies on 3 March

All LesPromInform News

Other Projects

Conferences and seminars of timber industry complex

Editorial board of LesPromInform magazine is an organizer of the theme events for the specialists of timber industry complex on the following topics: boards' production (incl. OSB), wood-sawing, furniture production, bioenergy, and other directions. Calling card of the events, initiated and organized by LesPromInform, is characterized by qualitative business program, representation layer of companies-participants, and attendance of chiefs and manufacturing managers. 

Archive of the events

LesPromInform is also a sales agent for the Spring Fuel congress and Infobio conference organized in cooperation with the magazine International Bioenergy.
The Exhibition Newspaper LesPromFORUM
 

The Exhibition Newspaper LesPromFORUM

The exhibition newspaper LesPromFORUM is produced by the editorial board of LesPromInform magazine. LesPromFORUM is a glanced full-colored A4 newspaper with the number of pages 12-36. It comes out to major federal and regional exhibitions in Russian timber industry: Lesdrevmash (Moscow, circulation 10,000 copies), Woodex (Moscow circulation 10,000 copies), Russian Forest (Vologda, circulation 2,000 copies). The content is compiled according to the exhibition goals, and the newspaper is circulated by the editorial jointly with the exhibition organizers, which confers on the publication the status of Official Exhibition Newspaper.

Issues of the LesPromFORUM exhibition newspaper


Russian Forestry Review
 
Russian Forestry Review − reliable and objective information resource in English on the Russian timber industry

Russian Forestry Review is a yearly collection of analytical articles covering the timber industry (TI) of Russia, issued by the editorial board of LesPromInform magazine.

Since the year 2006 we have proposed to the foreign experts’ attention analytical information in English regarding the Russian timber industry. Each issue covers timber industry sub-sectors with significant events and changes for the past year, even so all the issues are interconnected. www.RussianForestryReview.com

Nearest forestry & woodworking exhibitions with LesPromInform participation

Wooden House
Moscow, Russia, 23–26 March 2017 

UMIDS
Krasnodar, Russia, 29 March – 1 April 2017

LIGNA 2017
Hannover, Germany, 22–26 May 2017

TEKHNODREV Far East
Khabarovsk, Russia, 1–4 June 2017

Elmia Wood
Jonkoping, Sweden, 7–10 June 2017

List of Russian timber and woodworking exhibitions 2016
© 2002—2016 LesPromInform.
The biggest timber magazine in Russia
Made in Web-dveri.ru


LESPROM-Ural Professional, 19–22 September 2017, Yekaterinburg, Russia