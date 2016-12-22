Nearest forestry & woodworking exhibitions with LesPromInform participation

|
Conferences and seminars of timber industry complex
Editorial board of LesPromInform magazine is an organizer of the theme events for the specialists of timber industry complex on the following topics: boards' production (incl. OSB), wood-sawing, furniture production, bioenergy, and other directions. Calling card of the events, initiated and organized by LesPromInform, is characterized by qualitative business program, representation layer of companies-participants, and attendance of chiefs and manufacturing managers.
Archive of the events
LesPromInform is also a sales agent for the Spring Fuel congress and Infobio conference organized in cooperation with the magazine International Bioenergy.