Timber News

We have started collecting information to the newspaper LesPromFORUM #45 - the guide newspaper for the trade fair UMDS held in Krasnodar (30.March - 2.April 2016)



Status - OFFICIAL PUBLICATION OF UMIDS TRADE FAIR

- Circulation - 5000 copies;

- Format - A4 ;

Content - Plans of pavilions with the numbers of stands, list of participants, plan of the business program, information and advertising articles;

Passing out - on the registration desks, on the information counters inside the pavilion, on the events on frames of the business program, on the stand of editorial and on the stands of partners;

Publisher - General information partner of the trade fair - the magazine LesPromInform under the official support of the UMIDS organizer KrasnodarEXPO;

- General information partner of the trade fair - the magazine LesPromInform under the official support of the UMIDS organizer KrasnodarEXPO; PDF-version of the newspaper to be online www.LesPromInform.com two days before the fair. PDF-versions of LesPromFORUM newspapers are downloaded by the website visitors minimum 10,000 times per year.

NEW SECTION of the newspaper: table of proposals about the product sale (furniture, equipments, machines, instrument, glass, components, and etc.)





This section will assist to cover the target audience maximum, proposing the products from the storehouses, and to invite to take part in negotiations in frames of the exhibition.





Example of the advertisement about sale of equipment in the newspaper:

Also, description of a machine includes 400 characters + logo





Advantage of advertisement with machines and equipment in exhibition newspaper-guide:

100% target audience and wide circulation

If you are an exhibition participant - advertisement can be considered as an invitation for negotiations at your stand

Opportunity to sell stock equipment

Logos of the fair participants will be located on the plans and highlighted with the color and in bold in the lists of participants (that will attract the additional attention of visitors to the fair stands).

Rate for publishing in the newspaper - 100 EUR





Deadline is 23.March 2016.