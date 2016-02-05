Timber News

Organizers of the International trade fair of equipment and technologies for forestry and woodworking industry LESPROM-URAL Professional and editorial board of the trade magazine LesPromInform have signed the agreement about cooperation in 2016, which confirms that LesPromInform to be the General Information Partner of the trade fair. LESPROM-URAL Professional to be held from 20 until 23 September 2016 in MVC Yekaterinburg-Expo on the same fairground with the trade fair EXPOMEBEL-URAL.





MVK-Ural and LesPromInform have cooperated since 2012. LesPromInform has supported MVK-Ural projects in Yekaterinburg by covering media supports, assisting in promotion of projects, and taking part into the preparation the business program of the trade fairs. For this period LesPromInform has organized a row of seminars on exploitation and servicing of instrument, glued wooden structures, wooden house construction, and bioenergy. More than 250 forestry specialists from different regions of Russia and other countries took part in LesPromInform events. Experts from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Germany were invited to work on the seminars.





Again LesPromInform to be the General Information Partner of LESPROM-URAL Professional in 2016. It will support the traditional furniture trade fair EXPOMEBEL-URAL and a new one called UTILIZATION covering equipment and technologies for collection and utilization of industrial and consumer waste (one its sections to be wood waste processing).





An autumn week of trade fairs in Yekaterinburg GRAND EXPO-URAL to be held from 20 until 23 September 2016. It will combine four trade fairs, more than 400 companies and 10,000 visitors. The traditional trade fairs EXPOMEBEL-URAL and LESPROM-URAL to be held in Pavilion 1. And the new trade fairs AQUAPROM-URAL (climatic equipment and technologies) and UTILIZATION to be held in Pavilion 3.



