Timber News

LesPromInform has started working under the traditional event in frames of the trade fair UMIDS (30. March - 2. April 2016) in Krasnodar. This year the seminar "Contemporary Technological Solutions in Furniture Production" will be held on the 31. March in VKK "Expograd Yug" under the support of "Krasnodar Expo".





The Seminar to be dedicated to the cutting edge technologies and opportunities for working on the both new and acting furniture plant: it is good to consider all the discussing details when projecting a new workshop. All these technologies might be integrated into the existing technological process, increased productivity and efficiency of the plant.





The main topics to be discussed on the Seminar are technological solutions for making furniture elements with the complex profile; MDF elevation while producing furniture facades; competent selection of saws, as a guarantee of successful and precise material cut; high-performance aspiration systems; and organization and optimization of furniture plant in nowadays conditions.





Participation for listeners is for free.

Pre-registration is obligatory.





All the details by the phone +7 (812) 640-98-68.



