Timber News

Wood Processing Machinery and Intermob Fairs bring together Wood Processing Machines, Furniture and Forest Products Industries in Tuyap Fair and Congress Center on 13 - 17 October 2018.

It maintains its place among the leading fairs of the world and contributes greatly to the sector companies to reach new markets.,which is the success of becoming the industry's largest trade fairs in Turkey and Eurasia of Wood Processing Machinery; International Wood Processing Machinery, Cutting Tools, Hand Tools Fair and Intermob, International Subcontractors, Accessories, Forestry Products and Wood Technology Fair will take place in TUYAP Fair and Congress Center, Istanbul on 13-17 October 2018.

Wood Processing Machinery and Intermob Fairs, the biggest commercial platform in the region of wood and furniture industries, which successfully realized with 120.000 m2, 14 seats with the participation of 842 firms and firms representatives from 34 countries in 34 countries in 2017, continues to intensify marketing activities aiming at reaching this success, aims to put participants and visitors on expectations.

Domestic & Overseas Promotion Activities:

Wood Processing Machinery and Intermob Project Team continue to work without introducing their efforts in order to be able to meet with Wood Processing Machinery and Furniture Side Industry manufacturers and more qualified industry professionals. The team organized workshops in order to increase awareness of the participants and to expand the reach of the participants with the fair through visits to Hungary, Serbia, Bursa, Kayseri and Antalya within the country and abroad.

Continue to Develop with our slogan of 'New Generation Trade Fairs' :

In 2017, we will continue to select the product groups that we are interested in with our B2B Matching System, which is opened to the participant and our service in 2017, and we can continue to send the appointment in the digital environment to our exhibitors by offering our visitors exhibiting selected products.

Wood Processing Machinery Product Groups:

• Forest Industry Firms

• Wood Processing Machinery Companies

• Surface Finishing Machinery Companies

• Assembly, Assembly, Packaging Companies

• Transportation, Storage, Order Firms

• Wood and Plastic Processing Firms

• Wood Waste Assessment Firms

• Energy Saving and Air Conditioning Firms

• Wood Industry Independent Engineering and Service Providers

• Complex Facility Instructions, Finance and Leasing Companies

• Firms Providing Machine Equipments

• Wood, Forest Products and Materials Companies

Intermob Product Groups:

Timber Forest Products and Materials

Furniture Accessories

Chemical Materials

Seating Group and Bearing Production Materials

Production Tools, Equipment and Assistance

Service Activities

Promatt Special Section:

The Promatt Special Division, which is part of the Intermob Fair, continues to expand its scope to meet the needs of the industry in areas of potential growth, and has become a center of attraction for qualified professionals in the Manufacturing Industry, Equipment, Raw Materials and Machinery sector. The special section, which provides a suitable meeting place for exhibitors and visitors, has made sure steps towards creating a trading platform centering on the industry's commercial goals and demands by meeting expectations this year.

Promatt Product Groups:

Bed Production Lines

Bed Industry Machines

Archs and Arch Systems

Sponges Test Laboratories

Software CAD / CAM Systems

