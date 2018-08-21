Timber News

Hannover/Irkutsk In just a few weeks, SibWoodExpo will be opening its gates at the SibExpo Centre in the city of Irkutsk, Russia. This year marks the first time that the trade fair will be co-organized by Deutsche Messe AG's Russian subsidiary, Deutsche Messe RUS, and Sibexpocentre OJSC. From 11 to 14 September, the event will showcase the full range of technologies for the wood industry, from harvesting machines, equipment and materials for the forestry industry to wood processing and timber construction systems and solutions. SibWoodExpo will feature exhibits from local Russian as well as German, Chinese, Austrian, Finnish, Swedish and Estonian companies and organizations. Among them will be such big names as ООО DMI Forest (PONSSE), NARDI INTERNATIONAL MOSCOW and the Ministry of Forestry of the Irkutsk Region, as well as Linck and Esterer WD GmbH from Germany, HewSew and HEINOLA from Finland, and AS Hekotek from Estonia. Also represented will be the local distributors of major international manufacturers, such as KAMI Group (BIESSE, MS Maschinenbau, PAUL, Houfek, Üstünkarli) and MDM Techno (Holz-her, Kuper, Kaindl).

The exhibits will be complemented by a captivating supporting program. On Tuesday 11 September, the Forestry Department of the Irkutsk Region and the region's Association of the Timber Industry and Timber Exporters will be staging a number of live demonstrations. Wednesday 12 September will feature a conference program covering a variety of topics, including local investment opportunities, government support initiatives for the local wood industry, wood industry trends and technologies, the commercial potential of bioenergy and wood waste utilization, and the latest developments in the pulp and paper industry. Expert speakers include representatives from the Ministry of Forestry of the Irkutsk Region, local industry associations, the Kuratorium für Waldarbeit und Forsttechnik GmbH (KWF), German and Russian forestry schools, the Fraunhofer Institute and key technology providers such as the German company Linck.

Thursday's program will be dedicated to education and training, especially the question of how education providers can help improve the efficiency of the Irkutsk region's wood industry and safeguard the future of Siberia's forests. A German-Russian roundtable will explore best practices in the education of forest industry professionals. On Friday, the last day of the show, the results of the "Best Exhibitor" contest will be announced at a special awards ceremony.

"SibWoodExpo will set new standards in forestry equipment and forestry and sawmill technology in the region because local demand for new technology is strong. The show also offers plenty of opportunities for discussion and the generation of fresh ideas regarding the cascading use of wood," said Christian Pfeiffer, Deutsche Messe's Global Director LIGNA& Woodworking Events.

This year's show will again enjoy the full support of the Irkutsk regional government, the building ministry, the relevant Russian wood industry associations, the major regional timber exporters and forestry companies, as well as a number of other key multipliers, such as the East Siberian Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Russia is the world's most timber-rich country. Siberia's Irkutsk region is the recognized center of the Russian Federation's forestry industry and well known for its wealth of high-quality timber resources.