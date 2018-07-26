Timber News

Industry Leaders Convene at Tissue World Istanbul 2018 for High Profitability and Growth

The rendezvous point for Eastern Europe, Russia, the CIS, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and the strongest fair organization at regional scale in tissue industry, Tissue World Istanbul will be held between September 4-6, 2018 at the Istanbul Congress Center. Organized in parallel with the fair, Tissue World Istanbul 2018 Conference will cast light upon the future of industry with leading experts, both from the national and international arena. Tissue World Istanbul Conference will discuss in details the new markets, market dynamics, trends, innovations, new generation technologies. Conference program also embraces a special panel hosting leader women.

Over 75 national and international brands from 65 countries and more than 2200 visitors will come together at Tissue World Istanbul. UBM, one of the largest trade organizers in the world, opens the doors to Tissue World Istanbul for international representatives of tissue industry for the third time this year. Tissue World Istanbul 2018 Conference will also be simultaneously organized at Istanbul Congress Center between September 4 and 6, 2018. Innovative ideas and suggestions will be exchanged while concentrating on business development and utilization of new opportunities during this conference with the main theme Turkey : Tissue Dynamics Navigating Towards New Markets.

Conference is built upon 3 pillars for 3 days this year. The first day of the conference that will be launched on September 4, 2018 is designated as "Senior Management Symposium". In this section, speakers including directors, opinion leaders and decision-makers will share their foresights and opinions about geopolitical and economic status of Turkey within the context of tissue industry. Presentations on new markets and new business opportunities in West Africa, consumer trends and product innovations will shape the first day’s schedule. The speakers of the day will include Seda Guler Mert, Deputy Chief Economist, Garanti Bank, Bodo Kottwitz, Bkay Tissue Director, Clarence Nartey, Country Director, Invest in Africa Ghana, Pirkko Petдjд and Mikko Helin, Directors, Pцyry Management Consulting, Mike Kruiniger, Analyst, Euromonitor, as well as directors from Hayat Kimya, Eczacıbaşı Consumables and Aktьl Kağıt.

On the second day of the conference, "Technical Sessions" will be held. In this section, innovations that will carry the industry into the future such as fiber, enzymatic applications, technical advancements, Industry 4.0 and energy efficiency will be put on the table. Sahin Civelek, Converting Production and Technology Development Group Manager, Hayat Kimya, Enrico Zino, Head of Marketing BA Tissue, Fabio Perini, Klaus Gissing, Director TIAC & Air and Energy Systems, Andritz, Lutz Reiprich, Director Food and Humidity Divisions, Bertec Benke Gmbh, Blцrn Magnus, Sales Director, Valmet EMEA, Jarmo Kahala, CEO, GloCell Oy, Jeff Campey, Product Manager, Repulpase EDT, Dr. Ronalds Gonzales, Chair of the Conversion Economics and Sustainability Group and Co-Director of the Tissue Pack Innovation Lab, and Sevcan Ayaksiz Ozturk, Industrial Adhesive – Personal Hygiene Technical Customer Service Manager, Henkel Turkey will offer conference participants the opportunity to meet new generation methods and enhance their know-how in this domain with the recent data and experiences. Sessions will be moderated by Jonathan Roberts, Partner, Pryor Roberts Communications on both two days.

The last day of the conference is dedicated to women. In this section called "Women in Tissue Business Forum", participants will witness the inspiring achievement stories of professional women and will be able to create new business opportunities. Successful women leaders on national and international arena in tissue industry will take place in this forum.

Esin Aslihan, Brand Director, UBM Istanbul mentioned that Tissue World Istanbul 2018 Conference is an unmissable event due to its rich contents and connoisseur speakers and added: "This conference, which was designed by meticulous efforts of UBM global team with vast experience of UBM Turkey in regional market, will host speakers from international companies, academic institutions and leading companies in Turkey. Therefore, we aim at offering participants the recent data about market dynamics, foresights about strategic markets such as West Africa and new generation innovations. We believe that industrial representatives will leave the conference with substantial experiences gained about formulation of corporate strategies, designing future targets and moving forward new opportunities".

Tissue World Istanbul 2018 Exhibition and Conference will be hosting leading companies and international visitors from global industry in attendance with retail industry representatives, logistic companies, tissue suppliers, consulting companies, ‘non-woven’ producers, relevant civil society organizations and public authorities.

For detailed information about registration and Tissue World Istanbul 2018 Exhibition and Conference, please visit www.tissueworld.com/istanbul/tr-tr.