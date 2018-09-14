Timber News

SibWoodExpo 2018 (11–14 September) in Irkutsk City.

– SibWoodExpo – international trade fair for the Russian forestry and primary wood processing industries

– Focus on state-of-art, sustainable forest management and wood processing

Hannover/Irkutsk Deutsche Messe AG, represented by its Russian subsidiary, Deutsche Messe RUS, is partnering with Sibexpocentre OJSC, East Siberia’s leading trade fair company, to co-organize Sibexpocentre’s long-standing SibWoodExpo show. The first SibWoodExpo under the partnership will be held from 11 to 14 September 2018 at SibExpo Centre in Irkutsk City.

SibWoodExpo, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is an international trade fair for the forestry and primary wood processing industries. This year’s show will feature the full range of timber harvesting, processing and construction systems, equipment and materials. Up until this year, SibWoodExpo had run under the title "International exhibition of equipment, technologies, materials for logging, woodworking, furniture and timber home industries".

"SibWoodExpo is the number one sourcing platform for Siberia, especially when it comes to forestry equipment, harvesting systems and sawmill technology," explained Christian Pfeiffer, Global Director LIGNA and Woodworking Events at Deutsche Messe. "Together with our Russian partner, Sibexpocentre OJSC, we will leverage our long-standing wood industry expertise and worldwide network to further develop and grow the show. As well as an exhibition, SibWoodExpo will feature platforms for dialogue on the 'cascading use of wood'. We’re seeing increasing demand for high-tech solutions in Russia, including solutions that use wood as an energy source."

With its 810 million hectares of forest, Russia is the world’s most timber-rich country. Siberia’s Irkutsk region is the recognized center of the Russian Federation’s forestry industry and well known for its wealth of high-quality timber resources.

A German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Industry (BMWi) study published in May last year flagged Russia’s wood processing industry as an attractive investment target. According to the study, Russian companies and investment funds have already been investing heavily in the sector for a number of years. What’s more, the study notes, the Russian government is planning to embark on its own ambitious program of expanding and modernizing its forest and wood industries. One of the program’s stated objectives is to increase Russia’s total timber harvest to 270 million cubic meters by 2020. This would open up interesting opportunities for German mechanical and plant engineering firms. The smaller Russian sawmills and forestry companies, in particular, would have to modernize in order to remain competitive.

At the last SibWoodExpo, 49 exhibitors from Russia and a number of other countries, including Germany, China, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Estonia, presented their products and solutions to around 5,000 trade visitors, most of whom came from the Irkutsk region. This year’s show will again enjoy the full support of the Irkutsk regional government, the building ministry, the relevant Russian wood industry associations, the major regional timber exporters and forestry companies as well as a number of other key multipliers, such as the East Siberian Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Well-known Russian organizations that have already registered exhibition space include DMI Forest, KAMI Group, ILIM Group, NARDI INTERNATIONAL MOSCOW, the Irkutsk Oblast Ministry of Forest Industry. Foreign exhibitors who have registered so far include Esterer WD GmbH (Germany), HewSew and HEINOLA (Finland) and AS Hekotek (Estonia).

Deutsche Messe has the global networks and quality contacts needed to further grow SibWoodExpo, thanks to its established event portfolio, which includes LIGNA, the world’s leading trade fair for wood industry machinery, plant and equipment. Christian Pfeiffer: “As part of our international market development strategy, we plan to develop our ‘woodworking’ core field in key growth markets. Thanks to our involvement in staging SibWoodExpo, those of our international clients who wish to enter the Siberian market now have the best possible market development platform at their disposal. This approach has already proven successful in Mexico with the Magna Expo Mueblera fair, and we will soon be embarking on a similar venture in Iran with the MEDEX fair.”

The 2018 edition of Magna Expo Mueblera attracted over 200 exhibitors from around the world, including China, Germany, Italy, Canada, Spain, the U.S. and Austria. The Magna Expo Mueblera trade fair and its two international flagship shows, Magna Expo Mueblera Industrial and Magna Expo Mobiliario e Interiores, showcase the latest machines, tools, plant and solutions for the woodworking and timber processing industries as well as furniture, interior decoration, home accessories and floor coverings.

This year marks the first time that Deutsche Messe will be involved in staging MEDEX, an international trade fair for timber processing, woodworking, materials and accessories, furniture and laminate flooring, which will be held at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground from 10 to 13 July. Deutsche Messe’s local partner is Iran’s Furniture Manufacturers & Exporters Association (IFA), which also represents importers of production machines and raw materials as well as accessories for the furniture industry.

Deutsche Messe AG

As one of the world’s foremost organizers of capital goods trade fairs, Deutsche Messe stages a rich array of events at venues in Germany and around the globe. With 2017 revenue projected at about 357 million euros, Deutsche Messe ranks among Germany’s top five tradeshow producers. The company’s portfolio features such world-class events as (in alphabetical order) CEBIT (business festival for innovations and digitization), CeMAT (intralogistics and supply chain management), didacta (education), DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief, rescue, safety and security), LABVOLUTION (lab technology) and LIGNA (woodworking, wood processing, forestry). The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are AGRITECHNICA (agricultural machinery) and EuroTier (animal production), both of which are staged by the German Agricultural Society (DLG), EMO (machine tools; staged by the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association, VDW), EuroBLECH (sheet metal working; staged by MackBrooks) and IAA Commercial Vehicles (transport, logistics and mobility; staged by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, VDA). With more than1,200 employees and a network of 58 sales partners, Deutsche Messe is present in approx. 100 countries.