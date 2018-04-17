Timber News

Registration
SICAM 2018, the tenth edition

17 April 2018 | Print version

alt
The tenth edition of SICAM has almost completed the participants' list: it is more and more the international event for the components and accessories of the furniture industry. The exhibiting spaces are now close to being sold out and the number of participating companies is in continuous growth. In Pordenone, from Tuesday 16th to Friday 19th October, all the major international players of the sector will meet in a special edition of SICAM, the tenth, which will be even bigger and will have also important new exhibitors going to integrate the components, accessories and semi-finished products shown.

The exhibitors list is online

The updated list of exhibitors who have already confirmed their participation to the next edition is already online on exposicam.it

View the exhibitors list here

Online registration is available

You can already register online to visit SICAM: filling out the form is very simple, you can do it in one minute! Your access badge will be sent directly by e-mail: once printed, you will not have to waste time at the registration desk!

Register here
