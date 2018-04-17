Timber News

The tenth edition of SICAM has almost completed the participants' list: it is more and more the international event for the components and accessories of the furniture industry. The exhibiting spaces are now close to being sold out and the number of participating companies is in continuous growth. In Pordenone, from Tuesday 16th to Friday 19th October, all the major international players of the sector will meet in a special edition of SICAM, the tenth, which will be even bigger and will have also important new exhibitors going to integrate the components, accessories and semi-finished products shown.





The updated list of exhibitors who have already confirmed their participation to the next edition is already online on exposicam.it

