Registration
Main page  
 
      
RUS
Main page Site Map Mail
Timber News
About Magazine
Archive
Ad Rates
Exhibitions
Contacts

 

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper

Conferences and seminars

Russian Forestry Review




Timber News

Xylexpo achieves 35,000 net exhibition square meters

11 April 2018 | Print version

One month before the official opening, the exhibition has assigned 35,000 square meters to approximately 420 exhibitors.

To meet increased area demand, the organizers have opened an additional hall to expand the technology review for visitors. Xylexpo 2018 will include halls 1/3 and 2/4, close to the subway station.

For more information please visit the xylexpo.com website and the section "How to reach".




ARCHIVE:  Timber News  Magazine News




Conference «Energy from biomass 2018»
© 2002—2018 LesPromInform.
The biggest timber magazine in Russia


заглушка

PulPaper, 29–31 May, Helsinki, Finland