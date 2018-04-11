Timber News Xylexpo achieves 35,000 net exhibition square meters



One month before the official opening, the exhibition has assigned 35,000 square meters to approximately 420 exhibitors.



To meet increased area demand, the organizers have opened an additional hall to expand the technology review for visitors. Xylexpo 2018 will include halls 1/3 and 2/4, close to the subway station.



