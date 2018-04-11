Timber News

Processing. Please wait...
Xylexpo achieves 35,000 net exhibition square meters
11 April 2018
One month before the official opening, the exhibition has assigned 35,000 square meters to approximately 420 exhibitors.
To meet increased area demand, the organizers have opened an additional hall to expand the technology review for visitors.
Xylexpo 2018 will include halls 1/3 and 2/4
, close to the subway station.
For more information please visit the
xylexpo.com
website and the section "
How to reach
".
