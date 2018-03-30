Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



With the grand opening celebration between March 29th - 31st, Biesse Group welcomes the brand new "Biesse Istanbul Campus", a 1.500 sqm area filled with both Biesse and Technology Partners' machinery ready for demostration and making it the first and only working Showroom in Wood Working Machinery Industry in Turkey.



The new showroom is an investment of over 500.000 €, totaling up to 5 million € of investment for Biesse Turkey, where more than 20 state-of-the-art machines will be permanently on display with product demos, trainings and various events taking place through out the year.The new facility hosts the most cutting edge technology available for processing wood panels, solid wood and advanced materials all in one convenient location. It houses 2 sytlish meeting rooms, 1 seminar room and 1 software room where business partners and industry personnel will host workshops and trainings. Moreover, Sophia, the innovative Biesse IoT platform that will enable our customers to achieve maximum efficiency will also be on display for our visitors.



On Friday, March 30th, at 15:30, there will be the official "Ribbon Cutting Ceremony" to which local associations, sectoral journalists, industry influencers and VIP business partners are invited. This will allow everyone to see for themselves the result of this unique investment in the area and to live the Biesse Group Experience first hand.



"We are honoured and proud to inaugurate the first, only and largest working showroom and training centre in Turkey which will enable us to immediately provide our business partners with excellent local service and support. To date, we have 21 Turkish-based professionals engaged in the Service Team, capable of guaranteeing a high quality Service to our numerous customers in the region.



With this investment to open the first ever state-of-the-art showroom in Turkey, our Service Team now has, even more so, an undeniably stronger advantage compared to our competitors as it will be able to guarantee the ultimate Biesse experience and a first-class service to all of our customers." said Federico Broccoli, Biesse Group Subsidiaries Division Director."We invite everyone to see first hand the result of our significant investment, demonstrating our group's commitment towards our business partners and their satisfaction." Mr.Broccoli added that, "Due to the strategic location and promising potential of Turkey's wood working industry, Biesse Group will continue to invest in the business and plan for further growth through the new Showroom that will have positive effects on its sales and marketing strategies."



For more information, please contact: serav.altinok@biesse.com



BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal processing technology. It designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building, and aerospace industries. It invests an average of 14 million Euro per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches, and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001 and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It currently has 4000 employees worldwide.





