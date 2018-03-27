Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



1,329 exhibitors from 42 countries

Greater international flavour with more than 110,000 visitors The exhibition pairing of HOLZ-HANDWERK and FENSTERBAU FRONTALE achieved record numbers for visitors and countries of origin this year: a combined total of 1,329 exhibitors (2016: 1,288) from 42 countries (2016: 40) presented the latest trends from the wood processing industry and the fields of window, door and facade construction. Between 21 and 24 March 2018 the combined exhibition event, held at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg every two years, once again attracted more than 110,000 international experts from the wood and window industries from 123 countries (2016: 116).



Full halls, enthusiastic visitors and very satisfied exhibitors - that sums up HOLZ-HANDWERK and FENSTERBAU FRONTALE 2018. The events were impressive in every respect, with an excellent range of products and information, and top quality and numbers for both exhibitors and visitors. Current industry topics were carefully prepared to provide a wealth of information in the supporting programme: from promoting new talents in craft enterprises at the HOLZ-HANDWERK Campus to subject-specific shows, on Smart Home, for example, there was a broad range of choices for different target groups.



HOLZ-HANDWERK: Things are booming!



The halls at HOLZ-HANDWERK, the industry meeting for the wood processing sector, were alive with more than just the buzz of machines: business was also booming. With 515 exhibitors (2016: 494) from 19 countries, this exhibition for machine technology and manufacturing requirements was once again the go-to event for cabinet-makers, joiners and carpenters from all over Europe. Stefan Dittrich, Exhibition Director for HOLZ-HANDWERK, sums up: "With the impetus provided by this successful event, we are highly motivated to prepare for our 20 th anniversary exhibition in 2020." Exhibitors and visitors have their sights set on the next event, and numbers intending to participate again are high on both sides.



FENSTERBAU FRONTALE larger than ever for its anniversary year



At home in Nuremberg for 30 years now, the international "Trade Show. Window. Door. Facade" surpassed itself in two regards. "FENSTERBAU FRONTALE has never been as large, or as international," says event organiser Elke HarreiЯ happily. A total of 814 exhibitors (2016: 794), about half from outside Germany (2016: 44%), made use of more than 64,000 square metres of exhibition space (2016: 63,113 mІ). Both the exhibitors' stands and the supporting programme covered key topics such as digitalisation, Smart Home and automation, energy efficiency, sustainability and design.



Save the date!



The next exhibition pairing in the series will take place in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg from 18 to 21 March 2020.







