Timber News

Biesse Group is among the eleven national winners for Italy at the European Business Awards, the biggest corporate competition sponsored by RSM.



The companies, selected as the best in the 11 Award categories, by a group of independent judges composed of business leaders, politicians and academics, will represent their country in the final phase of the competition. In fact, the award is part of an initial competition phase that will continue competing with European competitors in Poland (May, 22-23).



Biesse strongly believes in the potential of Industry 4.0, and for over a year has been carrying out, with considerable investments in research and development, a project that will revolutionize the processing machinery market: a platform of advanced and productive services that enables customers to wide range of services to simplify and streamline work management. In fact, in the digital factory of the future, through the continuous monitoring of data, it will be possible to watch the transition from mass production to mass customization.



Since 2007, the European Business Awards has been shining a light on the most innovative businesses on the continent by promoting success, innovation and ethics in the European business community. In the 2016/17 Awards, the EBAs engaged with over 33,000 organisations in 34 countries.



RSM is present in all major countries of the world, with a particularly significant presence in the US, China, UK, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Singapore, India, Australia, South Africa . RSM International is in turn a member of the Forum of Firms of IFAC ( International Federation of Accountants ), which includes all major networks of global audit firms. The purpose of the Forum is to point to the highest quality standards in the industry and to monitor the effective implementation by its members .



BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in technologies for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. It invests on average 14 million Euros per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, the company has been listed on the STAR sector of Borsa Italiana since June 2001 and is currently a constituent of the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It now has 4000 employees worldwide.









