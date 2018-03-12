Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



One of the world's most important fairs in tissue paper sector, Tissue World's Istanbul event will be organized by UBM at Istanbul Congress Center in September.







The fair held in Istanbul as well as four other locations such as Miami, Bangkok, Milan and Sao Paulo, creates value by bringing all stakeholders of the sector together and its participant diversity. UBM Istanbul, Brand Manager Esin Aslıhan underlines the fact that this fair in Istanbul is the most comprehensive tissue paper fair in the regions of Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and CAC countries. Stating that all stakeholders operating in this wide geography continued their preparations to take their stand at this fair, Aslıhan also indicated that they would be hosting tissue paper manufacturers as well as machine manufacturers at this significant event.



As it was held in 2014 for the first time in Turkey, Tissue World Istanbul's previous event held in 2016 hosted more than 1600 sector professionals from 65 countries. The event with 52 companies participating with their booths will be held at ICC Istanbul Congress Center again. It is expected that Tissue World 2018 will have a higher versatility in participating companies and twice as much visitors.



Tissue World Istanbul 2018 will be hosting many participants from various countries as in previous years. Tissue World Magazine publication will make sure more sector professionals are reached out sharing all details about the fair held in Turkey with the rest of the world.



Participants include tissue paper and machine manufacturers, retail sector representatives, logistics companies, and tissue paper suppliers, consulting companies, Non Woven manufacturers and relevant sector NGOs.



Future of the sector to be shaped at these conferences



Preparations continue for a special conference to be held during Tissue World Istanbul 2018. Future goals of the sector and new technologies will be brought to the table at the conference in which esteemed guests both from Turkey and abroad will participate.



Five Tissue World Fairs will be organized and held by UBM in different cities of the world together with the event to take place at Istanbul by the end of 2019. Here are the dates and locations for these events:

Tissue World Miami: March 20 - 23 2018

Tissue World Bangkok: June 6 - 8 2018

Tissue World Istanbul: September 4 - 6 2018

Tissue World Milan: March 25 - 27 2019

Tissue World Sao Paulo: September 2019 About UBM



UBM is one of the largest event organizers in the world holding more than 400 events annually in more than 20 countries with its more than 3750 employees. UBM EMEA Istanbul in the body of UBM organizes international fairs for Eurasian and Turkish markets thanks to its knowhow of more than 30 years and UBM's global experience. Leading activities for the market by UBM EMEA Istanbul include the following: Alleather Istanbul Alleather Fair, CBME Children Baby Maternity Industry Expo, CPhI Istanbul Pharmaceutical Components Expo, Expomaritt Maritime Sector Convention and Fair, Fi Istanbul Food Ingredients Fair, Growtech Eurasia Greenhouse Agricultural Technologies Fair, ISSA Interclean Istanbul Industrial Cleaning Fair, Intertraffic İstanbul Traffic Technologies and Equipment Fair, Istanbul Kids Fashion Children and Baby Fair Expo, IstanbulLight Lighting Fair, and Tissue World Istanbul Tissue Paper Industrial Fair.



