Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review









Timber News A year of accomplishment for Dieffenbacher Eppingen-based plant manufacturer looks ahead to record-setting achievements in 2018



| Print version



With 2018 just two months old, Dieffenbacher anticipates one of its busiest and most significant years ever based on the completion of record-setting wood-based panel plants.



In Grayling, Michigan, USA, Arauco will start production on the largest particleboard press in North America and one of the largest in the world. At 10 feet wide and 52.5 meters long, the CPS+ will be the core of the complete particleboard plant delivered by Dieffenbacher.



Furthermore, Roseburg will begin assembling its new LVL plant in Chester, South Carolina, USA. With a daily output of 800 m 3 , the CPS will be the world's largest continuous LVL press as measured by production capacity, while the upstream 600 kW Dieffenbacher Microwave will be the most powerful preheating system of its type in LVL production.



In Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, India, Greenply will commission the longest continuous press in Asia. The 56-meter-long CPS is designed to produce 1,400 m 3 of high-quality MDF per day.



Also in 2018, Dieffenbacher will supply the first continuous press to North Africa. The CPS+ is part of a complete MDF plant ordered by BIGSTAR subsidiary Panneaux d'Algerie for its site in El Tarf, Algeria.



Additionally, the highlights include the first full year of operation for a 65-meter-long CPS - the longest continuous press that Dieffenbacher has ever built-by Italian wood-based panel producer Fantoni. The company commissioned its new MDF plant in Osoppo in May 2017.



14 orders for new wood-based panel plants and numerous modernization projects made the past year a big success for Dieffenbacher. Adding to this, five plants with CPS+ are already operating three shifts, further reinforcing the CPS+ as the global gold standard for efficient continuous press systems.





Arauco’s new plant in Grayling, Michigan, will be home to the largest particleboard press in North America.

Greenply’s 56-meter-long CPS in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, is the longest continuous press in Asia.

Marco and Giovanni Fantoni sign the first board produced on a 65-meter-long CPS—the longest continuous press that Dieffenbacher has ever built.

Markus Trame

Marketing Consultant

Tel.+49 72 62 65-7931

markus.trame@dieffenbacher.de Marketing ConsultantTel.+49 72 62 65-7931markus.trame@dieffenbacher.de





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News











