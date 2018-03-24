Main page Enter RUS



Timber News HOLZ-HANDWERK on track for success



Exhibitor and product database - prepare your trade fair visit now

"Feel the spirit of the room" at the Bavarian Carpentry Association's special show.

Smart planning with mobile ticketing and HOLZ-HANDWERK app For the 19th time, HOLZ-HANDWERK will take the stage as Europe's leading fair for the woodworking industry. The interest from the sector is once again so great that the seven exhibition halls were already booked six months ahead of the event. From 21 to 24 March 2018, around 110,000* trade visitors will gather once again at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg to learn about the latest developments and trends in woodworking and wood processing. Joiners, carpenters and specialist retailers as well as experts in furniture-making and interior fittings appreciate the top-class range of products and relevant information as well as the hands-on nature of the event. You can find an overview of the more than 500 companies registered and make appointments with exhibitors at: www.holzhandwerk.de/exhibitors-products



The products on display at HOLZ-HANDWERK include woodworking machinery, power and pneumatic tools, fixing systems, hardware, construction elements and fitted systems, timber, engineered wood and software. The trade fair covers all products and technologies relevant to the everyday work of wood processing companies.



Bavarian Carpentry Association (FSH) invites visitors to "Feel the spirit of the room"



In 2018, the popular special show "DesignObjekt - ObjektDesign" organised by the Bavarian Carpentry Association will have the theme "Feel the spirit of the room - holistic design concepts". FSH Managing Director Dr HOLZ-HANDWERK on track for success Press Release - February 2018 Page 2/3 Christian Wenzler explains: "For a long time, the carpentry trade has been focused on the design of individual objects and products, but what we are now seeing is a return to holistic approaches for the design of buildings, rooms, furniture and peripheral fittings. Our special show presents special design concepts, explains fundamental design ideas that allow the spirit of the room created to shine through, and explores the opportunities open to a carpentry trade that takes a creative and holistic approach. The "spirit" of a room occurs when everything somehow fits together. The room causes an emotion, and may startle, inspire or excite the observer. Every individual has a different response, and often it is only a gut feeling that triggers an effect that cannot be explained rationally. It is even more difficult to convey how and why this reaction occurs. In fact, a lot of this can be controlled very precisely. The special show in the foyer of Mitte entrance shows how."



Getting to the combined trade fair reliably and cheaply



Following the measures taken at the previous event to counter the huge traffic flows heading to FENSTERBAU FRONTALE and HOLZHANDWERK, the organisers are sticking to the 10 o'clock start. Assessments have shown that this allows exhibitors and visitors to better avoid the morning rush hour traffic. With a new entry system NьrnbergMesse has also introduced mobile ticketing for visitors, which makes admission to the exhibition grounds more convenient. In addition, special offer fares and timetable extensions at peak times provide the option of using public transport. The use of public transport in the Nьrnberg/Fьrth/Stein region is included in the price of tickets purchased in advance and in the exhibitor pass. Once again, Deutsche Bahn is offering an ICE special ticket at a reduced rate. For all details please go to: www.holz-handwerk.de/easytravel.



Available now in app stores: HOLZ-HANDWERK app



Visitors can use the FENSTERBAU FRONTALE app to get information in advance about exhibitors and products and create a wish list to get the most out of their visit. The apps then make it easier to navigate the event on site thanks to a dynamic floor plan. Download the app from: www.holzhandwerk.de/en/app

