Timber News

The Swiss sharpening machine manufacturer Iseli will take over the product area "wood-cutting band saws" from Vollmer with effect from 1 January 2019. With effect from the acquisition date all rights of use and marketing rights associated with the wood-cutting band saws will pass to ISELI.



Guarantees and warranty obligations, as well as maintenance contracts for machines that Vollmer concluded with customers up to the acquisition date shall remain with Vollmer. This means that service activities and the spare parts supply, as well as the application support for all machines delivered up to 1 January 2019 from the product area "wood-cutting saws", will continue to be performed by Vollmer without any restrictions.



The disposal of this product segment is part of the long-term corporate strategy of Vollmer. In the future Vollmer will focus more on its growing business areas of CNC-controlled grinding and eroding machines. Vollmer will invest more heavily in the product areas "circular saws" and "rotary tools" and equip them with additional resources in order to develop new technologies, services and machines.



