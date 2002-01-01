Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

The sales of WOOD PROCESSING MACHINERY and INTERMOB fairs are on its way



Sales of Woodworking Machinery and Intermob fairs, where the domestic and international professionals of the industry gather together with the producers and exporters of wood and furniture supplier industries, has started. As it has been in the previous editions, all 14 halls of Tьyap Fair and Congress Center is expected to be sold out and an entrance hall will be added to meet the exhibiting demand.



Woodworking Machinery and Intermob fairs, the largest meeting platform of the wood and furniture sub-industry industries in Eurasia, will be held simultaneously at TЬYAP Fair Center between October 13th and 17th, 2018. The 2017 editions, which hosted 842 companies and company representatives from 34 countries and 74,889 visitors from 101 countries, received a record number of pre-booking requests due to the high exhibitor satisfaction.



Promatt has been receiving extensive interest since its launch in 2016 and Promatt Bed Manufacturing Sub-Industry, Equipment Raw Materials and Machineries Special Section will be located in a separate hall in 2018.



Thanks to its extensive marketing network Woodworking Machine and Intermob fairs are the most effective trading platform for those who wants to open up to new markets and increase their current market share. You can contact the show team and reserve your place on this important platform on October 13-17th 2018.



For more information: agacmakinesi@reedtuyap.com.tr intermob@reedtuyap.com.tr





