Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review









Timber News MAXConference invites you to the 3rd international conference "Timber & sawn wood market"



| Print version







The event is expected to attract timber and sawn wood market's participants including state regulators, timber exchanges, transport operators, processing plants, woodworking companies, sawn wood vendors and exporters. The conference's delegates will have a chance to discuss together with Russia's officials the recently approved state's strategy of forest industry development up to 2030. A special focus will be made on round timber exports restrictions and on opportunities to increase and develop wood processing plants in Russia.



Among key topics on the conference's agenda are:

Trends in log and wood processing

Antimonopoly regulation: pricing issues

China- Russia wood and timber trade market

Timber and wood exchange trade

Changes in timber transportation

Timber transportation by river and in trucks Last year the conference was attended by experts from Russia, Italy, China, Germany, Finland, Cyprus and Belarus took part in the conference.



Among the 2017 delegates were representatives from: Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation, Federal Forestry Agency, Russian Forestry Executives Advanced Training Institute, SCANIA, Volvo, FESCO, Fright one, Greenpeace, Indufor, Kulberg Trading, Liebherr, Luke, Metsд Group, Ministry of forestry of Belarus, Renren, Belyi Ruchei, Compagnia del Legno, CTWPDA, ECOLINE, Eko Holz-und Pellethandel, EkoLesProm, Ernst&Young and many others.



For registration and program, please contact us by phone +7(495) 775-07-40 or e-mail: info@maxconf.ru



Follow us on The event will take place on April 6, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel Moscow Tverskaya (Tverskaya 22).The event is expected to attract timber and sawn wood market's participants including state regulators, timber exchanges, transport operators, processing plants, woodworking companies, sawn wood vendors and exporters. The conference's delegates will have a chance to discuss together with Russia's officials the recently approved state's strategy of forest industry development up to 2030. A special focus will be made on round timber exports restrictions and on opportunities to increase and develop wood processing plants in Russia.Among key topics on the conference's agenda are:Last year the conference was attended by experts from Russia, Italy, China, Germany, Finland, Cyprus and Belarus took part in the conference.Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation, Federal Forestry Agency, Russian Forestry Executives Advanced Training Institute, SCANIA, Volvo, FESCO, Fright one, Greenpeace, Indufor, Kulberg Trading, Liebherr, Luke, Metsд Group, Ministry of forestry of Belarus, Renren, Belyi Ruchei, Compagnia del Legno, CTWPDA, ECOLINE, Eko Holz-und Pellethandel, EkoLesProm, Ernst&Young and many others.Follow us on Facebook





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News









