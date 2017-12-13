Timber News

Biesse, to strengthen its presence on the Austrian market, has strategically entered back into a Partnership Agreement with the reputable distributor, Handl.





Handl, the whom has already been a successful Biesse partner for many years, will now act as sole distributor in Austria. In fact, Handl will be responsible for carrying out all the commercial and service activities previously performed by the Biesse Austria. The relationship between Handl and Biesse Group will be directly managed through the Biesse headquarters'.





"We are extremely happy to renew this historical and successful relationship. The opportunity to work alongside for our two organizations, made up of rich of values and competences, will allow us even more so to further support one of the most sophisticated markets in the world." states Mr. Broccoli (Wood Division Director / Subsidiaries Division Director of Biesse Group).





"In fact, the combination of Handl's excellent local service combined with Biesse's state-of-the-art product portfolio as well as its new IoT Sophia Services Platform will be the true added value for our customers in the country. We, at Biesse, are extremely delighted to have Handl back in our team and we consider this to be a strategic milestone for our future joint success in Austria." adds Mr. Broccoli.





"For more than 20 years, we have been offering to all our customers a strong added value for each machine sold. This is best reflected with our slogan: Consulting, Training, Service.

We are happy to see that the best product portfolio will, once again, be united with the best service provider in Austria.





Biesse approached us with a very convincing offer and we truly believe that the Biesse products - as well as its organization - are the perfect fit for us and our company.





We have proven during the last years that our services, notwithstanding the product, are with no doubt a must for our customers." concludes Mr. Handl.





BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal processing technology. It designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building, and aerospace industries. It invests an average of 14 million Euro per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches, and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001, and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It currently has 4000 employees worldwide.



