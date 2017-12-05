Timber News

Innviertel-based high-tech company continues on its course of expansion. 5,000 square meters of new production space is being created.

Fill remains on course for growth. In order to ensure the proven quality of the internationally successful machine engineering company for the long term, the production facility is being expanded. In the upcoming months, 5,000 square meters of additional production space for assembling machines and systems will be created. The electrical workshop area will also be doubled in size. A total of 7.5 million euros is being invested in the company's headquarters in the Innviertel. All construction work is being carried out by companies from the region or elsewhere in Upper Austria. Completion of the entire project is scheduled for late March 2018.



Gurten, 04 December 2017 - "With the enlargement of our production facility, we are creating sufficient space for optimum assembly conditions in light of increasing demands on capacity," explains proprietor and CEO Andreas Fill. The work is progressing swiftly, and the topping-out ceremony was held in late November. As things stand, the halls will be completely enclosed, the roof mounted, and the gates and doors installed in the first half of December this year. By the end of 2017, the new assembly halls will be winterproof. The interior works will then commence at the beginning of next year. All three hall sections will be completed successively by the end of March.



Ten new electric charging stations

The stilt-based construction style in which the new halls are being built has allowed attractive, covered parking spaces to be created for employees underneath the assembly area. In order to be prepared for e-mobility and completely in line with the successful company's innovative spirit, ten electric charging stations will also be provided in this area. These will be made available to employees free of charge for charging their electric vehicles. Furthermore, erection of a large photovoltaic system is planned, which will supply environmentally-friendly energy to the production facility and to the electric charging stations in future.



Corporate data

Fill is a leading international machine and plant manufacturing company serving diverse branches of industry. The family-owned business excels in the use of the latest technology and methods in management, communication, and production.





Business operations encompass the fields of metal, plastics and wood for the automotive, aircraft, wind energy, sport and building industries. The company is the global market and innovation leader in aluminum core removal technology, casting technology, wood bandsaw technology, as well as in ski and snowboard production machines. Andreas Fill and Wolfgang Rathner are joint CEOs of the company founded in 1966, which is still completely family-owned and now has about 800 employees. In 2016, the company recorded sales of 145 million euros.



