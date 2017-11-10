Timber News

Over 250 visitors attended the Grand Opening event of Biesse Group's Dubai Campus, the regional Headquarters for the Middle East region.





The three day event introduced to the visitors the unique 1100 sqm facility that comprises of innovative Made-in-Biesse machinery and technology, new modern offices, a training centre and a dedicated service and parts areas. "After almost 18 months of hard work, sacrifices and conspicuous investments we can celebrate the first and only technological showroom and training center Campus in the Middle East in our Industry. Our market in the Middle East has been evolving at a very fast pace and with this new campus we will be able to provide a whole new experience to the Customers of this area as further confirmation of our total dedication towards them. Knowing that there is such a technological showroom with demos available at any time is certainly a great competitive edge." says Federico Broccoli, Subsidiary Division Director - Biesse Group.





Throughout the event, a number of bespoke demonstrations of Biesse Group's machines took place. The showroom in fact features the full range of Biesse solutions: from sizing technology (Selco SK 4); to edgebanding (Jade 300, Stream A equipped with the innovative AirForce System and Spark); to CNC machines (Rover A Edge, Rover J FT and Rover Gold); to drilling solutions (Brema Eko 2.1) and sanding ones (Opera 5). Furthermore, Biesse experts gave a live demonstration of bSuite, the complete suite of advanced software tools dedicated to the woodworking industry, at the new training area which will later be used for this and other activities aimed to strengthen the knowledge of Biesse's staff and customers. In the near future, the new Biesse IoT platform Sophia, the tool that enables customers to achieve maximum efficiency linking all machines to Biesse service center, will be deployed in the area too. The showroom also includes Intermac's Primus 322, the waterjet cutting machine able to process any type of material and create countless complex profiles.





On the second day, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to officially inaugurate the facility in the presence of partners, customers and local authorities, including the Italian Consul and representatives from both UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. "We are positively impressed by the attention and support that the local personalities and associations have reserved us. Being located within the new and prestigious Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority is a true honor. This 'free-zone' was specifically built to house some of the region's most innovative companies, with a view of creating a proper technology park. Last but not least, a special thank to all the people that believed in this vision, starting from Giancarlo Selci, Roberto Selci and Stefano Porcellini. Without their faith in this project we would not be here today." Continues Broccoli. The ceremony then concluded with a special message from Mr. Roberto Selci, President of Biesse Group.





To further demonstrate Biesse Group's gratitude to all its customers and partners, a Gala Dinner was held at The Palace Downtown, an exclusive venue placed at the feet of the iconic Burj Khalifa, with the breathtaking show of the Dubai Fountain as background.





Speaking a few words during the dinner, Mr. Renato Manganelli, Managing Director of Biesse Group Middle East, thanked everyone who was present at the event, applauded the different teams that helped bring life to the new subsidiary and added: "Today we really set a milestone in our region. In the last year, we have increased our order intake by 50%, in addition, our total number of employees has tripled and we are now located in the most prestigious and innovative technological area of the region, representing the only company in our industry to have a subsidiary with a showroom of its kind".





The success of the inauguration has been sealed with the sales figures achieved during the event itself: over 1.5 mln € of signed orders intake and negotiations due to be closed in the next weeks for the same amount at least.





BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in technologies for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. It invests on average 14 million Euros per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9industrial sites, 37 branches and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, the company has been listed on the Stock Exchange since June 2001. It now has 4000 employees worldwide.



