Timber News

• Floor plans now online



• Fully booked halls









HOLZ-HANDWERK is preparing for yet another successful round: From 21 to 24 March 2018, joiners, carpenters, specialist retailers and experts in furniture-making and interior fittings will gather once again at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg to find out about the latest trends in woodworking and wood processing. Around five months ahead of the event, the seven exhibition halls are already fully booked. Companies still interested in a place can be included in a waiting list free of charge: www.holz-handwerk.de/application





HOLZ-HANDWERK is the European trade fair for woodworking machinery, equipment and supplies and covers all products and technologies relevant to the day-to-day work of wood processing companies. The vast range of products on display covers woodworking machinery, power and pneumatic tools, fixing systems, hardware, construction elements, fitted systems, timber and engineered wood.







Trade fair concept that guarantees success







In 2016, HOLZ-HANDWERK impressed with its top-class products and information and with the high quality and quantity of exhibitors and visitors. Nine out of ten exhibitors delivered a positive verdict on the number of conversations at their stands and the new business ties they made. They also expected follow-on business from the event. Nearly all respondents said that they had reached their most important target groups. Compared with other trade fairs, 84 percent rated HOLZ-HANDWERK as important or very important. And for around 87 percent of exhibitors, the fair plays an important or paramount role in their marketing and sales activities.







At HOLZ-HANDWERK 2016, the main visitors were carpenters and joiners (60%), furniture makers (11%), interior fitters and retailers (10%) as well as cabinet makers and furniture industry representatives (6%). They were there to get information about new products (47%), extend their knowledge (34%) and share experiences and information (27%, multiple responses possible). Around 93 percent saw added value in their visit to the trade fair and have already noted the dates for HOLZ-HANDWERK 2018.







Successful collaboration







HOLZ-HANDWERK is jointly organised by the Woodworking Machinery Association within the VDMA and NьrnbergMesse GmbH. The co-sponsor of HOLZ-HANDWERK is the FSH (Bavarian Carpentry Association).

