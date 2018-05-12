Timber News

Activity is back in full swing for the next edition of Xylexpo, the biennial international exhibition of woodworking technology and furniture industry supplies to be held at FieraMilano-Rho from Tuesday, May 8, to Saturday, May 12, 2018.







All big brands (Homag, Weinig-Holz Her, Cefla, Ima Schelling, Scm and Biesse, in this sequence) have submitted their registrations, some of them with a significant expansion of their booth area. As a result, organizers have decided to add one hall, hall 4.







"In 2016 we preferred to have a "high-density" layout to offer an agile, lean, easy-to-visit exhibition, in line with the situation of the market", said Dario Corbetta, exhibition director. "That decision was taken for the benefit of visitors and we fully "exploited" the three halls available. Now the Italian market is much more attractive, the overall economic situation has improved and many exhibitors have requested to expand their booths, so we have decided to add a fourth hall and to adapt the layout accordingly".







Halls 1 and 3 will host companies specializing in the production of panel processing machinery and tools, surface finishing and the related products, hardware, semifinished materials and supplies; halls 2 and 4 will be dedicated to panel and solid wood processing machinery and tools, primary operation equipment and tools, semifinished materials and complementary accessories.







Again this year - in line with an approach that Xylexpo adopted several years ago before all major international exhibitions - each hall will have a "focal point" represented by one or more industry "giants". In hall 1 this role will be played by Biesse and Barberan, in hall 2 it will be Scm Group. Homag and Cefla will be the focus in hall 3, Ima and Weinig in hall 4.







They will be surrounded by many protagonists of this industry review. "So far - Corbetta added - 230 companies have registered, taking up approximately 28 thousand square meters, a bit less than the total area of Xylexpo 2016. With these figures we can already say that the fiftieth edition will reaffirm the role of our exhibition as a global reference event for secondary processing and leading-edge technology for industrial and advanced handicraft businesses. Merit for this goes to the many exhibitors who attend the event, leaders in business and technological innovation. Besides the big groups mentioned above, Milan will host Alberti, Albricci, Bacci, Bi-Matic, Buerkle, Costa Levigatrici, Comec Group, Cvm, Felder, Fimal, Friulmac, Giardina Group, Hundegger, Masterwood, Metalstar 2000, Pade, Top, Vitap - only to mention those who requested the largest booths - representing the core of Xylexpo and international technology".







The coming weeks will be essential, as several companies are still considering their participation in the "Milan May".



