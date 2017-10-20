Timber News

The key element in the future success of manufacturing companies lies in the technological evolution that today unites human expertise and experience with the total automation and interconnection of manufacturing solutions. From 19 to 21 October, Biesse will be opening the doors of its Pesaro campus, demonstrating the advantages that the company's technology offers for those who work with wood and plastic.

"The momentous change that has characterised the market in recent years is radical, and is constantly evolving. The current context can provide enormous benefit to companies - the market scenario represents opportunities for both large factories and small artisan businesses to find extensive margins for growth, facilitating improved work with machines," comments Raphaлl Prati, Marketing and Communications Director for Biesse Group. Biesse is by the side of its customers during this journey of growth, providing advanced technologies and services that enable the digitisation and automation of factories and production processes, optimising all key assets - whether technological, strategic, organisational or human", concludes Prati.

190,000 square metres of innovation made available to clients for testing, providing them with the opportunity to take a closer look at the machinery, automated systems, advanced software and interconnected technologies capable of optimising manufacturing processes and digitalising factories.

Inside the Tech Center, visitors will also be able to meet SOPHIA, the IoT platform by Biesse, developed in collaboration with ACCENTURE, which enables its customers to access a wide range of services to streamline and rationalise their work management processes. This technology is based on the connection to a cloud service and a number of special sensors applied to the Biesse machines, which together enable information and data on the technologies in use to be recorded and sent in real time, optimising performance, preventing malfunctions and increasing the productivity of machines and systems. In addition, the direct connection with Parts, the Biesse replacement parts portal and the ability to upgrade software in a few clicks provides customers with everyday work tools that can simplify a host of tasks. The key value of Sophia is the power of its predictive nature: the ability of this technology to offer a vision of the future, anticipating issues that may arise, identifying solutions and improving performance. The IoT features within the platform guarantee a significant increase in productivity, courtesy of a process of constant, accurate and comprehensive analysis and reporting on manufacturing performance.

Biesse has also introduced significant new developments in terms of software with B_AVANT, the BiesseSystems supervisor for the integrated and efficient management of production facilities, in accordance with processing needs. Each component/ batch is tracked, and can be easily traced at any time. The software is customisable and can be perfectly integrated with pre-existing management and software systems, offering full functionality.

Visitors to the event will also be able to view a number of production lines, for a closer look at the benefits and opportunities that production flow automation offers in terms of efficiency and quality.

More than 50 functioning solutions with specific demos and Biesse's skilled technical and sales personnel on hand to answer questions about the demands and needs of the manufacturing world.

"At Biesse Group, we've chosen to invest in our skills, not only looking to the future, but also anticipating it, in order to remain one step ahead. We create new-generation technologies to facilitate the daily lives of our customers. What used to be complex in the past is now truly within everyone's reach. Simplification, increased efficiency and total reliability are the underlying elements of our solutions. We develop supervisory solutions for the 4.0 factory that ensure constant control over production, such as B_AVANT. These technologies will provide our customers with new opportunities for profit. Our dedication to the digitalisation of artisan production is as strong as ever, and we are committed to bringing the 4.0 revolution to even small and medium-sized companies, offering all our customers the same opportunities to increase the intelligence of their businesses, regardless of size. Biesse is evolving from a company dedicated to the production of machines and systems to a company that offers not only technologies that are renowned for their quality, but also service and assistance to those in need, enabling us to strengthen the relationship with our customers", declares Federico Broccoli ,Biesse Wood Division Director/Sales& Subsidiaries Division Director “October’s Inside event will provide an unmissable opportunity to our customers, enabling them to fully experience our business culture and to see our 4.0-ready innovations first hand," Broccoli concludes.

BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in the technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building, and aerospace industries. It invests on average 14 million Euro per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches, and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001, and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It now counts 3800 employees throughout the world.