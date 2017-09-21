Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



Marmomac 2017: A journey of innovation begins for Intermac and Donatoni Macchine



The creation of the intelligent factory, the implementation of automated solutions which represent a key turning point in process optimisation, and the provision of 360° customer care: these are the ambitious goals pursued by both Intermac and Donatoni Macchine, as they continue on their journey of innovation at the 52nd edition of Marmomac - a journey which has reached a major milestone with the acquisition of the company Montresor. This powerful, innovative drive is expressed in two complementary ways: through the communications on the stand, via the "Think forward" concept, and in more tangible form, through the machinery and technology on display: machining centres, waterjet machines, bridge saws, cutting centres, edge-polishing machines, finishing systems and integrated software.



Specifically, the Master Series range - which offers guaranteed excellence, and is synonymous with CNC technology - will be represented by the Master 38.5 plus, the Master 33.3 and the Master 850 models, for funerary applications. At Marmomac, for the first time ever, Intermac's technology for cutting and finishing sintered materials is now also available on the Genius and Busetti F10 ranges, providing solutions that enable customers to anticipate design and market trends, keeping their businesses in step with the times. The most advanced waterjet cutting systems, namely the Waterjet technology installed on the Primus range, has evolved into a new version of the Primus 402 , ready to respond to demands for technology that can adapt to evolving materials and the changing application requirements of our customers.



Marmomac 2017: A journey of innovation begins for Intermac and Donatoni Macchine



SOFTWARE - The software developed by our team of experienced in-house engineers integrates fully with our machines, enabling designs to be created in just a few clicks, with no limitations. Machining simulation technology provides a preview of the piece to be worked, for total control over the production process before the piece even reaches the machine.



DONATONI MACCHINE - Intermac's long-standing partner makes its dйbut in the world of solutions for industrial automation with Cyberstone, the robotic system for machining stone and monument materials, a "collaborative" robot for the automation and integration of production, designed to meet the specific requirements of the stone sector. In addition to this new introduction, the company is also set to present the Jet 625 and Echo Twin bridge saws, the Zenit polishing and calibration systems, and the Quadrix DG2000 ATC, DV1100 TOP and SX-5 cutting and shaping technologies.



MONTRESOR, HALL 4, STAND F5 - The recently-acquired brand, synonymous with edgepolishing machines and finishing systems, presents the Luna 7+4, Vela 7+2 and Lola 10+8 ranges on its own stand.



INTERMAC PARTS - Our proximity to our customers is increasing, and closely linked to this, the level of assistance that Intermac offers its customers is also developing in accordance with the principles of connected machining, creating a comprehensive experience and generating greater value from the purchase of our machines, for 360° customer care. The stand at Marmomac will feature an area dedicated to the new multilingual platform for requesting bids, ordering Intermac replacement parts and getting to know your machine.



THE CULTURE OF STONE - Intermac will once again take centre stage at the "virtuous machines" exhibition inside the "Italian Stone Theatre" stand, devoted to the culture, training and experimentation which arises as part of the interaction between stone and technology. Diamut will be making its dйbut this year, taking part in the Italian Stone Theatre exhibition for the first time, and demonstrating the excellence of the brand's tools to visitors.

Intermac and Donatoni Macchine Hall 5 - Stand C6-C7-D6-D7



Intermac is the Biesse Group division that handles the production and sale of equipment and systems for machining glass, stone and metal. Established in Pesaro in 1987 by Giancarlo Selci, it rapidly managed to achieve a leadership position in the sectors it operates in and has earned the trust of successful companies that operate in a variety of industrial sectors, from construction to interior design and from the automotive to the aviation industry. Through a vast and extensive distribution network of branches, dealers and agents, Intermac offers attentive, personalised assistance to customers, from pre-sales consultation to after-sales and spare parts services. The majority of the brand's manufacturing activities take place at the Intermac plants in Pesaro and Dongguan (in China), where the company's production area spans around 30,000 square metres, employing more than 300 people.



Donatoni Macchine. The company was founded 50 years ago in Domegliara, in the province of Verona, an area recognised worldwide as one of the key centres for stone machining. The quality and reliability of the products that the company produces have enabled Donatoni Macchine to establish a presence on the majority of foreign markets, thanks to a highly-efficient commercial network and consistent attendance at the major international trade fairs and events. From Europe to the United States, from South America to North Africa and from Arab to Asian markets, Donatoni Macchine is synonymous with innovation and precision.



Montresor & C. s.r.l. Since the sixties, the company, which is based in Villafranca (VR), has been producing, marketing and installing edge-polishing machines for finishing marble, granite, porcelain and synthetic materials. The extremely high levels of specialist knowledge acquired over the years coupled with a continuous focus on technological research have made the Montresor brand synonymous with excellence among manufacturers of edge-polishing machines.



BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal processing technology. It designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building, and aerospace industries. It invests an average of 14 million Euro per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches, and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001, and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It currently has 3800 employees worldwide.



