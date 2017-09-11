Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



www.intermobistanbul.com Wood Processing Machinery and Intermob Fairs which will be held on October 14-18, 2017 at Tuyap / Istanbul, is determined to gather wood processing, furniture accessories, furniture and mattress subsidiary industries once again in 2017 edition. As the prime trade hub of Wood Processing and Furniture Accessories industry of Turkey which are on rapid rise with more than $ 60 millon production and $ 45 million export at the first half of 2017, WPM-Intermob Fairs & Promatt Section provides various business opportunities for international business professionals. The fair Duo which has managed to fulfill the expectations of both visitors and exhibitors in terms of presenting latest trends and technologies for decades, is also ready to showcase brand new solutions to provide both visitors and exhibitors maximize their time efficiency during the fair.Promatt; Mattress Manufacturing Subsidiary Industry, Equipment, Raw Materials and Machinery Special Section will be showcased for the second time in 2017. Special Section which is held alongside Intermob Fair is quite promising to become the main supply center for bed manufacturers throughout Eurasia.B2B Matchmaking Program which was activated by Tuyap in 2017 provides visitors to find the product groups which they seek without wasting time and exhibitors to reach their targeted visitor profile easily. Visitors who fill the E-Invitation Form will be able to find the exhibitors which can supply the preferred products and send meeting request to those exhibitors2017 is the 30th edition of WPM and 20th of Intermob. The Fair Duo which grew stronger and became the prime trade hub of their industries thanks to the interest of the industry professionals over decades will be held on October 14-18 at Tuyap Fair, Convention and Congress Center.





