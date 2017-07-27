Timber News

Expanding the range of products in the sector dedicated to systems and lines for machining flat glass.





The product range is expanding, thanks to the acquisition of Movetro and the company's entry into a highly strategic sector, dedicated to the storage and handling of flat glass plates - all thanks to an investment that falls under the 4.0 growth and development plan which involves the entire Group . These are the goals for the acquisition of Movetro by Intermac, which is set to be completed by the end of July 2017.



Movetro, a company based in the province of Padua, has been working with the glass division of Biesse Group for a number of years, and boasts extensive expertise in this area, fundamental to cementing a place as a technological leader and to further strengthening the Intermac range of 4.0 ready solutions for the glass industry.



Presenting itself as the ideal partner for the design and construction of special fully-automated and integrated turnkey systems and production lines, Intermac will be able to offer a high-value consulting approach, providing classifiers, shuttle magazines, automatic loaders, loaders and tilters in addition to its current range, and designing dedicated management software.



For its part, Movetro can look forward to the benefits of belonging to a major industrial group such as Biesse, an advantage that will guarantee the international visibility that comes with being one of the most important players in the industrial machinery sector.



Intermac and Movetro will come together at Vitrum 2017 on Stand G30 M21 to present Thinkforward, or in other words, our ability to create digital factories that can change the way we conceive and produce things; the ability of Intermac to innovate and provide integrated solutions that are sophisticated but easy to use, allowing you to produce more, better, and at a lower cost.



INTERMAC - Intermac is the Biesse Group division which manufactures and markets machines and systems for flat glass machining, and more generally, for the furniture, construction and automotive sectors. Through a vast and extensive distribution network of branches, dealers and agents, Intermac offers attentive, personalised assistance to customers, from pre-sales consultation to after-sales and spare parts services. The majority of the brand's manufacturing activities take place at the Intermac plants in Pesaro and Dongguan (in China), where the company's production area spans around 30,000 square metres, employing more than 300.



BIESSE GROUP - Biesse Group is a global leader in the technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building, and aerospace industries. It invests an average of 14 million Euro per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches, and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001, and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It currently has 3800 employees worldwide.



