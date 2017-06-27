Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review









Timber News There will be three international airports with direct connections to SICAM this year



| Print version



Also from Trieste airport a shuttle service to the trade fair has been set up



It is even easier to get to Pordenone to visit SICAM this year. A third international airport, Trieste-Ronchi dei Legionari, will be linked to the trade fair by a special shuttle service for the event. With flights arriving every day from eight Italian airports and five from Europe, the airport is around one hour by motorway from the Pordenone trade fair area. SICAM is increasingly closer and easier to get to for those who have little time for travelling. Trieste is added to the Venice and Treviso airport system, offering more than one hundred European destinations via direct links every day. Venice's Marco Polo airport is Italy's third intercontinental gateway, with direct flights to New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dubai, Doha, Montreal, and Toronto.



So, the services continue to grow; the services that SICAM ensures the community of designers, architects, and operators from the international furniture industry which sets the date every year at Pordenone. New services and easy logistics, always with an eye to optimising time and the effectiveness of visits to the trade fair.



At Trieste airport, the SICAM shuttle will await you at its special stop at the exit of the arrivals terminal, and it will bring you directly to the trade fair in one hour. With the three entrances available at the Pordenone trade fair area, the flow of arriving visitors is always well spread out and, with the online registration which is already live on the event website, it is very easy to organise yourself in advance to avoid any delays at the reception desks.





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News



