Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review









Timber News SICAM 2017: a full array of exhibitors, with new top players in all sectors



| Print version



An innovative format is the decisive factor of its succes



The ninth edition of SICAM, the International Exhibition of Components, Accessories, and Semi-Finished Products for the Furniture Industry is scheduled from Tuesday 10th to Friday 13th of October at Pordenone. Once more, this year's edition has grown in strength, both in the number of companies exhibiting and with regard to quality in terms of technologies, materials, and design ideas. The exhibition layout is almost complete in the halls at the Pordenone Trade Fair, the area fully dedicated to hosting the stands of manufacturers from over thirty countries. Last year, there were 560 exhibitors and operators from over seven thousand companies from all over the world (from 101 different countries) came to visit the trade fair.



The factors that have led to SICAM's clear success over these past few years lever on the increasingly more international nature of the event, which has become the time of the year when the international community of designers, architects, and manufacturers come together and choose the lines that will determine the following season of the global furniture industry. The most important markets are present in great numbers at Pordenone with their top players, with regard to both the offer from the components and accessories segment and the demand for furniture production. These range from those considered "mature", which still remain the constant engine driving the sector, to the emerging markets in the Far East, Africa, and South America.



The market figures recorded at international level for 2016 show that worldwide consumption of furniture valued at production prices (i.e., excluding distribution mark-up) was approximately 395 billion US dollars. Large exporters (Germany, Italy, and Poland), not including China, continued to grow: Italy returned to 8% of the global total, the same as Germany, while Poland counted for 7%. These are the countries which have recorded the largest attendances at SICAM for years now. Germany, in particular, has always been the country that provided the highest number of foreign operators at the trade fair, both as exhibitors and visitors. In addition, trade relations between Germany's furniture industry and distribution and the italian furniture industry have been active for decades. The German market has always been the point of reference for exports in this segment.



SICAM's growth trend is also supported by its effective format, always striving for top quality service and constantly evolving. In an environment where the elegant and relaxed atmosphere (which is typical of the trade fair) offers the perfect conditions for working and building very concrete relations, great attention is always dedicated to new demands and the expectations of the operators in attendance. This year, in particular, there will be three international airports linked to the trade fair area via a special shuttle bus service. This year, Venice and Treviso airports, which offer over one hundred destinations via direct connections (including seven intercontinental destinations towards North America and the Gulf States), are joined by Trieste airport, with its additional eight national destinations and five European connections.





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News



