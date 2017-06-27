Timber News

Almost sold out at Pordenone





Expectations are really high for the next edition of SICAM to be held from Tuesday 10th to Friday 13thof October in Pordenone. The attendances already confirmed for the event mean that the exhibition spaces available at the trade fair are almost completely sold out, with an extremely high reconfirmation rate of the exhibitors from the previous edition, over 90%, which have been confirmed for some months now.





The typical format of the event has been confirmed, combining the sober and elegant features of the exhibition spaces with the business atmosphere felt every day among the stands. This is the result of ongoing research into service efficiency and punctuality, which enables all the operators there to focus exclusively on the reasons behind their presence at the trade fair, promoting the development of top level international relations.



Once again, this year SICAM continues to be a very innovative element on the international trade fair scene. The International Exhibition of Components, Accessories, and Semi-Finished Products for the Furniture Industry has become a bona fide global furniture marketplace. At Pordenone, this is the great added value that the market sees in SICAM. On the one hand, professionals who determine the choices for the subsequent commercial season meet up here every year and, on the other, as a result, the purchases of technology and design components destined to give substance to new trends are oriented here.



The panel of visitors to the trade fair registered by the attendances of the last edition is made up of professionals and decision-makers from seven thousand companies all over the world, with 36% of foreign companies from over one hundred different countries. This is the true "furniture community" which has made SICAM the event of the year for designers, entrepreneurs, and buyers. It is a vital time every year to meet up and broaden those business relations that mean market expansion and consolidation for companies.



SICAM has always been presented as a place where ideas and projects are born. The quality and number of visiting professionals, just as the degree of loyalty of exhibitors, are once again clear testimony of the validity and effectiveness of the event. "And, at the same time, it is the true valuation of the presence of these professionals," claims Carlo Giobbi, the organiser of SICAM. "Companies of the components and accessories segment know that they meet these types of players at Pordenone every year and they have the opportunity to have the time and manner to talk with them. As a consequence, they get ready to attend and always present the best, not just of their own production, but, above all, of their design and production abilities. This is why SICAM is always a new expression of excellence every year".



The date for SICAM 2018 is already scheduled, the show will take place in Pordenone from Tuesday 16th to Friday 19th October.