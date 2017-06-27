Timber News

Producing 19,000 machines and counting, Tigercat has grown into a global success story - by helping its customers to succeed. With an employee count of 1,400 and over 150 independent dealer locations worldwide, Tigercat has accomplished what many thought to be unimaginable in just 25 years.



To commemorate this 25-year milestone the first Tigercat machine ever built was purchased back from our first customers, Williston Timber of Williston, Florida. The machine was brought back to the factory in Canada and fully rebuilt. The photos above show the 25-year-old original 726 when it was picked up from Florida and the rebuilt 726 feller buncher beside it on the right.

