Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review









Timber News Charity Dinner. A new school for Cascia



| Print version



The charity dinner held by Fiam, Biesse Group, and Fondazione Mediolanum Onlus was a great success:

70,000 Euro donated to Fondazione Rava N.P.H. Italia for its reconstruction project to benefit the children of areas affected by the earthquake in Central Italy.



The "A new school for Cascia" Charity Dinner was held yesterday, Thursday, 15 June, at Pesaro's enchanting Villa Miralfiore and saw the participation of numerous guests and partners who actively contributed to the fund raising, thus giving even greater value to this project of solidarity.











70,000 Euro to Fondazione Rava N.P.H. Italia towards the completion of the new education centre in Cascia, already donated to the community several days ago, and towards other reconstruction projects to benefit children in the area affected by the earthquake in Central Italy. The truth," continued Ms. Doris, "is that when you pursue your objectives with love, respecting the people you meet along the way and contributing to the realization of their objectives and dreams, you feel a great fullness within that nourishes every other aspect of your life and gives meaning to your personal journey."



Thank you to all of the partners who collaborated on this project: Acanto, Alterecho, Bartorelli Gioiellerie, Belouis-Gricourt, Brandina, Cascina Monsignore, Gabellini Porsche Centre, Ceretto, Banca Mediolanum Financial Advisors, Digitech, Domus, Eden Viaggi, Felsinea Ristorazione, Garden Plan, Papalini, Pesarofeste, Ratti boutique, and Riva 1920.



BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal processing technology. It designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building, and aerospace industries. It invests an average of 14 million Euro per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches, and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001, and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It currently has 3800 employees worldwide.



www.biessegroup.com



FIAM ITALIA

Founded by Vittorio Livi in 1973, it is the product of one man's great passion for glass and is synonymous with the culture of glass in Italy and worldwide. The company collaborates with internationally renowned designers and architects, such as Daniel Libeskind, Massimiliano Fuksas, Philippe Starck, Marcel Wanders, and Cini Boeri; the company designs, develops and produces items of furniture in curved glass, made according to a combination of artisan and industrial processes, merging tradition and innovation, hand crafting and design.



Furthermore, it is recognized at the international level as an example of excellence, as demonstrated by the numerous awards received over the years, including the Compasso d'Oro Award for career achievement and the Leonardo Qualitа Italia Award, and by the presence of its products in various international museums.



www.fiamitalia.it



FONDAZIONE FRANCESCA RAVA - NPH ITALIA ONLUS

The foundation was established in 2000, fruit of the testament of love that Francesca left with her brief but intense life. It helps disadvantaged children in Italy and the world. In Italy it represents N.P.H. - Nuestros Pequeсos Hermanos (Our Little Brothers), since 1954 assisting desperately needy orphans, abandoned to homes and hospitals in nine Latin American countries including impoverished Haiti. The foundation is always on the front lines of any emergency that affects children, also in Italy: providing first aid to migrant children and pregnant women on Italian Navy ships in the Strait of Sicily, working against the abandonment of newborns with its project "Ninna Ho", helping children who have insufficient health care with "In farmacia per i bambini" (In the pharmacy for children), and assisting in the reconstruction of schools for children affected by the earthquake in Central Italy.



www.nph-italia.org



FONDAZIONE MEDIOLANUM ONLUS

Fondazione Mediolanum, established in 2002 and turned non-profit in 2012, has focused on projects dedicated to children since 2005. The foundation, with the mission of providing support to needy children in Italy and the world, works to provide freedom education so that the children of today can become the free adults of tomorrow. Alongside basic eduction and the opportunity to learn a trade, the foundation is engaged in satisfying basic needs: food, housing, vaccinations, and medical care. From 2005 to 2016, the non-profit has supported 309 projects, distributing 10 million Euro and helping 51,000 needy children in Italy and in 39 other countries around the world. Every year a public tender is extended to all of the non-profit organizations that help needy children. In 2017, with the project "Infanzia al centro" (Childhood at the centre), the non-profit awarded two projects dedicated to supporting children affected by the recent earthquakes in Central Italy.



www.fondazionemediolanum.it

The "A new school for Cascia" Charity Dinner was held yesterday, Thursday, 15 June, at Pesaro's enchanting Villa Miralfiore and saw the participation of numerous guests and partners who actively contributed to the fund raising, thus giving even greater value to this project of solidarity.Numerous institutions and guests addressed the assembly, beginning with the welcome by Minister Alfano which kicked off the evening, followed by speeches by Daniele Livi (CEO of Fiam Italia), Alessandra Selci (representing the Selci family for Biesse Group), Sara Doris (President of the Fondazione Mediolanum Onlus), Maria Vittoria Rava (President of Fondazione Francesca Rava), and Vittorio Livi (founder of Fiam Italia as well as the host of the event)."The feeling of helping to rebuild a sense of 'normal'," declared Sara Doris during her speech, "in areas where the earthquake changed the lives of many families is an emotion that cannot be expressed in words. If we are sensitive people who, in our private lives, help and support our children, our family, our friends, and our neighbours during difficult times, then in our professional roles as well we cannot remain indifferent to those who knock at our door asking for help. Hence our decision, as Fondazione Mediolanum Onlus, to double the sum collected by Fiam and Biesse Group. Thanks to their hard work in organizing this evening and for being so locally active in raising funds, we will be able to contributetowards the completion of the new education centre in Cascia, already donated to the community several days ago, and towards other reconstruction projects to benefit children in the area affected by the earthquake in Central Italy. The truth," continued Ms. Doris, "is that when you pursue your objectives with love, respecting the people you meet along the way and contributing to the realization of their objectives and dreams, you feel a great fullness within that nourishes every other aspect of your life and gives meaning to your personal journey."Acanto, Alterecho, Bartorelli Gioiellerie, Belouis-Gricourt, Brandina, Cascina Monsignore, Gabellini Porsche Centre, Ceretto, Banca Mediolanum Financial Advisors, Digitech, Domus, Eden Viaggi, Felsinea Ristorazione, Garden Plan, Papalini, Pesarofeste, Ratti boutique, and Riva 1920.- Biesse Group is a global leader in wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal processing technology. It designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, ship-building, and aerospace industries. It invests an average of 14 million Euro per year in R&D, boasting over 200 registered patents. It operates through 9 industrial sites, 37 branches, and 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 90% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse SpA has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001, and is currently included in the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. It currently has 3800 employees worldwide.Founded by Vittorio Livi in 1973, it is the product of one man's great passion for glass and is synonymous with the culture of glass in Italy and worldwide. The company collaborates with internationally renowned designers and architects, such as Daniel Libeskind, Massimiliano Fuksas, Philippe Starck, Marcel Wanders, and Cini Boeri; the company designs, develops and produces items of furniture in curved glass, made according to a combination of artisan and industrial processes, merging tradition and innovation, hand crafting and design.Furthermore, it is recognized at the international level as an example of excellence, as demonstrated by the numerous awards received over the years, including the Compasso d'Oro Award for career achievement and the Leonardo Qualitа Italia Award, and by the presence of its products in various international museums.The foundation was established in 2000, fruit of the testament of love that Francesca left with her brief but intense life. It helps disadvantaged children in Italy and the world. In Italy it represents N.P.H. - Nuestros Pequeсos Hermanos (Our Little Brothers), since 1954 assisting desperately needy orphans, abandoned to homes and hospitals in nine Latin American countries including impoverished Haiti. The foundation is always on the front lines of any emergency that affects children, also in Italy: providing first aid to migrant children and pregnant women on Italian Navy ships in the Strait of Sicily, working against the abandonment of newborns with its project "Ninna Ho", helping children who have insufficient health care with "In farmacia per i bambini" (In the pharmacy for children), and assisting in the reconstruction of schools for children affected by the earthquake in Central Italy.Fondazione Mediolanum, established in 2002 and turned non-profit in 2012, has focused on projects dedicated to children since 2005. The foundation, with the mission of providing support to needy children in Italy and the world, works to provide freedom education so that the children of today can become the free adults of tomorrow. Alongside basic eduction and the opportunity to learn a trade, the foundation is engaged in satisfying basic needs: food, housing, vaccinations, and medical care. From 2005 to 2016, the non-profit has supported 309 projects, distributing 10 million Euro and helping 51,000 needy children in Italy and in 39 other countries around the world. Every year a public tender is extended to all of the non-profit organizations that help needy children. In 2017, with the project "Infanzia al centro" (Childhood at the centre), the non-profit awarded two projects dedicated to supporting children affected by the recent earthquakes in Central Italy.





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News



