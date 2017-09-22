Timber News

Main page Enter RUS



The Tigercat 1185 is a heavy duty, premium quality harvester designed for high production applications, extreme terrain and demanding operating conditions.



Tigercat will debut the eight-wheel drive 1185 harvester at Sweden's Elmia Wood in June 2017. The 34-tonne machine is a robust, powerful, high production harvester well suited to extreme duty clear fell applications, steep slopes and tough terrain.



The 1185 is amply powered by the Tigercat FPT N67 Tier 4f engine, rated at (230 kW) 308 hp. The drivetrain components - including the the pump drive, transmission and the hydraulically balanced bogie axles - are engineered and built by Tigercat for extreme forest duty, long life and high uptime.



Tigercat's unique WideRange® drive system increases working travel speed while delivering extremely powerful tractive effort for high performance in steep terrain and quick in-stand travel on good ground.



The 1185 blends high performance with fuel efficiency through the use of advanced hydraulic circuits. Dedicated pumps power the drive, harvesting head, crane, fan and cooling circuit functions. In addition, a closed loop drive system provides excellent performance and response on steep slopes. A pressure and flow controlled piston pump drives the cooling fan, maintaining optimal operating temperatures at the lowest possible fan speed.



The crane features Tigercat's efficient and operator-friendly ER® technology. The hooked profile of the main boom promotes excellent right-side visibility. Not only is the crane efficient but also simple in design, without external parallel linkages. There are two stick boom options - fixed or telescopic.



With an extreme duty slew system and 360° continuous rotation, the cabin rotates with the crane. The cabin is spacious with excellent visibility and clear line-of-sight to the wheels. The curved windshield affords excellent upward visibility along with patent pending protective technology. Operators will find all the creature comforts including a comfortable and highly adjustable climate controlled seat with a four-point harness and full Bluetooth connectivity.



