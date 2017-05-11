Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review









Timber News Eumabois at Ligna 2017



| Print version







The exhibition will count on 128,000 square meters and 1,500 exhibitors coming from 49 Countries.



Ligna 2017 is facing globally a positive economic environment and there is a good chance to have a very successful event with a high number of international visitors, with exhibitors showing the latest trends and a strong after Ligna business due to the momentum of the fair and the positive surrounding.



Trends in woodworking technology industry such as connectivity in line with Industry 4.0 and intelligent production processes can be seen in perfection during the upcoming exhibition which is presenting itself with a new layout.



The German event can count on the presence of all of the world's leading manufacturers, and expectations also reflect what has just been said, as President Eumabois and CEO Leitz Juergen Koeppel reiterated:



"Ligna is globally seen the most important place to create and to set trends in the woodworking industry. If we are talking about the furniture production of the future, the visitors can see the ingredients for that in Hannover. Intelligent machines and intelligent tooling are the driver of intelligent and highly integrated, automated processes opening new dimensions once we are talking about quality, productivity, flexibility and sustainability. That is one of the reasons why Ligna is the place to be from the 22nd until the 26th of May 2017"



Declarations by Luigi De Vito, Eumabois Vice President and SCM Division Director Machinery, follow the same line: "The industry needs to be able to respond to consumers who demand solutions, performance, beauty and the right price, without settling for customary standards. Our European system of technological solutions will be part of the offer to the industry in the Ligna Show. They were designed to be agile, integrated, easy to manage and control, ensuring low cost of ownership, and able to adapt to the sometimes unpredictable changes in ultimate end user requirements. Ligna is the best chance to touch and look the latest technological innovations available in the market."



The upcoming LIGNA will see smaller providers showcasing themselves alongside with major players, to the benefit of all concerned. Exhibitor locations at the show are now based on salient aspects of technology use, giving rise to completely new display clusters. Visitors, in particular, will benefit considerably from this revamped layout plan, which is designed to make their visit even more efficient by giving them quick, convenient access to the themes that matter most to them.



Obviously, an innovative layout is not enough to create a successful event, but exhibitors are the main actors of the event.



For the second time, Eumabois has decided to create a dedicated area for international industry associations and exhibition organizers, in collaboration with Deutsche Messe. The Eumabois pavilion will be located in Hall 17 Stand B76.



press info

Carlo Alberto Strada

press@eumabois.com



www.eumabois.com We are approaching Ligna, the globally leading exhibition taking place in Hannover from the 22nd to 26th May 2017. A key date for industry professionals in the woodworking technology business.The exhibition will count on 128,000 square meters and 1,500 exhibitors coming from 49 Countries.Ligna 2017 is facing globally a positive economic environment and there is a good chance to have a very successful event with a high number of international visitors, with exhibitors showing the latest trends and a strong after Ligna business due to the momentum of the fair and the positive surrounding.Trends in woodworking technology industry such as connectivity in line with Industry 4.0 and intelligent production processes can be seen in perfection during the upcoming exhibition which is presenting itself with a new layout.The German event can count on the presence of all of the world's leading manufacturers, and expectations also reflect what has just been said, as President Eumabois and CEO Leitz Juergen Koeppel reiterated:"Ligna is globally seen the most important place to create and to set trends in the woodworking industry. If we are talking about the furniture production of the future, the visitors can see the ingredients for that in Hannover. Intelligent machines and intelligent tooling are the driver of intelligent and highly integrated, automated processes opening new dimensions once we are talking about quality, productivity, flexibility and sustainability. That is one of the reasons why Ligna is the place to be from the 22nd until the 26th of May 2017"Declarations by Luigi De Vito, Eumabois Vice President and SCM Division Director Machinery, follow the same line: "The industry needs to be able to respond to consumers who demand solutions, performance, beauty and the right price, without settling for customary standards. Our European system of technological solutions will be part of the offer to the industry in the Ligna Show. They were designed to be agile, integrated, easy to manage and control, ensuring low cost of ownership, and able to adapt to the sometimes unpredictable changes in ultimate end user requirements. Ligna is the best chance to touch and look the latest technological innovations available in the market."The upcoming LIGNA will see smaller providers showcasing themselves alongside with major players, to the benefit of all concerned. Exhibitor locations at the show are now based on salient aspects of technology use, giving rise to completely new display clusters. Visitors, in particular, will benefit considerably from this revamped layout plan, which is designed to make their visit even more efficient by giving them quick, convenient access to the themes that matter most to them.Obviously, an innovative layout is not enough to create a successful event, but exhibitors are the main actors of the event.For the second time, Eumabois has decided to create a dedicated area for international industry associations and exhibition organizers, in collaboration with Deutsche Messe. The Eumabois pavilion will be located in Hall 17 Stand B76.Carlo Alberto Stradapress@eumabois.com





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News



