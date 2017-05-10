Timber News

Husqvarna's new X-CUT chainsaw chain is having its world premiere at Elmia Wood. The company has used the latest technology to develop a chain that saws faster with lower vibrations.





For many people a chain will be the most important new product at Elmia Wood. Specifically, the newly developed X-CUT saw chain from Husqvarna.





The Husqvarna X-CUT SP33G was presented last autumn in some markets, including Sweden. But everyone else will see it for the first time at the world's largest forestry fair and Husqvarna is preparing for many questions.



"Our chain specialists will be at our stand," says Hanna Nordquist, who is in charge of Husqvarna's participation at the fair.



The new chain is the result of research right down to the level of the materials. The company has also invested in a new production unit to utilise the very latest technology. The unit is located very close to Elmia Wood in the town of Huskvarna.



So far the chain is only available in a single version with a varying number of drive links. The version is the one most commonly used with chainsaws, with a pitch of 0.325 inches and a 1.3 mm gauge. More versions are being developed.



Faster with lower vibrations



The X-CUT differs from comparable products by cutting faster with lower vibrations. It stays sharp longer than competing chains on the market and is supplied pre-stretched, so it can be used immediately and does not need filing so often.



"The X-CUT is developed to function optimally with Husqvarna's chainsaws," Nordquist says.



Nothing beats hands-on experience, though, and many of the fair's visitors will undoubtedly want to pick up a chainsaw to feel the difference for themselves.



At Elmia Wood Husqvarna is exhibiting its entire programme of chainsaws, brushcutters, accessories and solutions for professional forestry.



Elmia Wood 7-10 June





