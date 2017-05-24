Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Timber News Presentation of the Russian pellets, briquettes and lumber producers on LIGNA



Participants are the Russian producers of wood pellets and lumber producers and municipal government from big forest regions as Archangelsk, Kirov, Novgorod and some other.



European trading, energy and construction companies are invited to meet Russians and listen their presentation on 24th of May.



There will be about 100 participants from different Russian regions and European countries. The Russian delegation will be presented by 10-15 companies and several regional governments.



The main topics for discussion:

Pellet production in Russia - increase of the export and capacities - common milestones with Europeans

Presentation of pellet, briquette producers and technologies

Lumber production in Russia - increase of the export and capacities - common milestones with Europeans

Russian technologies for the biomass and lumber production and market

Presentation of the regions and know-how Companies are invited to apply by info@infobio.ru or or@lesprominform.ru.



Presentation is paid.



More information is here



