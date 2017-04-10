LIGNA 2017

Registration
Main page  
 
      
RUS
Main page Site Map Mail
Timber News
About Magazine
Archive
Ad Rates
Exhibitions
Contacts

 

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper

Conferences and seminars

Russian Forestry Review


UMIDS, 29 March – 1 April, Krasnodar, Russia

Timber News

New lab machinery for IKEA technologic center in Almhult

10 April 2017 | Print version

Barberan develops a new Speed Press lab model for the Swedish furniture company.
alt
A complete machinery for testing new products and designs. The Speed Press is a post forming unit able to work with all kind of foils, even pre-glued foils, and it is equipped with a complete range of tools so it can produce many different shapes post forming panel edges. For panels, up to 1000 mm width and 40 m/min, the new lab Speed Press will be installed in IKEA facilities at the end of march and ready for testing the new IKEA furniture developments in April.




ARCHIVE:  Timber News  Magazine News
© 2002—2017 LesPromInform.
The biggest timber magazine in Russia
Made in Web-dveri.ru


LESPROM-Ural Professional, 19–22 September 2017, Yekaterinburg, Russia