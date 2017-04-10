Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

New lab machinery for IKEA technologic center in Almhult



A complete machinery for testing new products and designs. The Speed Press is a post forming unit able to work with all kind of foils, even pre-glued foils, and it is equipped with a complete range of tools so it can produce many different shapes post forming panel edges. For panels, up to 1000 mm width and 40 m/min, the new lab Speed Press will be installed in IKEA facilities at the end of march and ready for testing the new IKEA furniture developments in April.



