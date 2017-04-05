Timber News

Hannover. LIGNA – the world’s leading trade fair for machinery, plant and tools for the woodworking and timber processing industries – opens in just a few weeks. Over five days, from 22 to 26 May, 1,500 exhibitors from 49 nations will use the show to present a wealth of amazing innovations.

"Given the current business climate in the wood industry, the growing wave of digitalization and our revamped thematic layout, we are looking forward to a very successful LIGNA this year," commented Christian Pfeiffer, Global Director LIGNA and Woodworking Events at Deutsche Messe. "The show has experienced the first significant rise in booked space in several years, and we have already outstripped the final figures for the most recent stating of LIGNA, in 2015. LIGNA 2017 will occupy 128,000 square meters (over 1,377,700 sq. ft.) of display space. And it will profile products and solutions in the display categories of Tools and Machinery for Custom and Mass Production, Surface Technology, Wood Based Panel Production, Sawmill Technology, Energy from Wood, Machine Components and Automation Technology, and Forestry Technology – all intelligently grouped in a new technology-centric layout. The revamped layout has been extremely well received by our exhibitors and has triggered a significant upswing in rented space. A key change in 2017 is that the hall layout is more in keeping with the technological convergence between small woodworking workshops and large industrial processors," explained Pfeiffer. "Visitors can expect a wealth of innovations and a world-unique lineup of machines and complex plant and equipment, including live demonstrations. There’s also a supporting program of conferences and forums in which luminaries of the woodworking and timber processing industries will present and debate future-defining trends," he added.

LIGNA’s organizers, Deutsche Messe and the German Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers’ Association, owe their upbeat mood to the dynamism of the technology landscape, as expressed in the show’s new layout, the upswing experienced by the wood industry in many parts of the world and, not least, the growing tide of digitalization. Integrated manufacturing and digitalization are transforming the machines, systems and tools used in the woodworking and timber processing industries.

Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, Smart Factory: These are the keynote themes of LIGNA 2017. They are the names and faces of a new generation of technologies that will empower users of all types to achieve greater efficiency and productivity and become more competitive.

Held in Hannover, Germany, from 22 to 26 May, LIGNA will map out the digitalization road ahead in all sectors of the wood industry and present the latest technology milestones along the way.

Deutsche Messe AG

2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Deutsche Messe AG, which was founded in 1947 with the staging of Germany’s first-ever Export Fair. Seven decades later, Deutsche Messe has taken its place among the world’s top organizers of investment goods trade fairs, sporting a rich portfolio of events held in Germany and around the globe. With projected 2016 revenue of 301 million euros, the company ranks among the five biggest trade show companies in Germany. Its portfolio includes such world-class events as (in alphabetical order) CeBIT (digital business), CeMAT (intralogistics and supply chain management), didacta (education), DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief, rescue, safety and security), LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA (lab technology and biotechnology) and LIGNA (woodworking, wood processing, forestry). The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are AGRITECHNICA (agricultural machinery) and EuroTier (animal production) (both of which are staged by the German Agricultural Society, DLG), EMO Hannover (machine tools; staged by the German Machine Tool Builders’ Association, VDW), EuroBLECH (sheet metal working; staged by MackBrooks) and IAA Commercial Vehicles (transport, logistics and mobility; staged by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, VDA). With approximately 1,200 employees and a network of 62 sales partners, Deutsche Messe is present in more than 100 countries.

