Timber News South China Imports of U.S. Wood and Wood Products Climbs to a New High



By Wood South China Committee



For the last 8 years, South China's imports of U.S. wood and wood products have been on a continuing rise in general, and last year a new annual import record of 700 million USD was written, accounting for about 30% of China's total imports from the U.S.

Note: Southern China includes Guangdong, Fujian, Guangxi, Hainan, and Hunan provinces.



Furniture Industry is a Crucial Contributor to South China Wood Imports



This strong demand of South China for U.S. wood and wood products mainly stems from its prosperous furniture industry and Guangdong Province is especially the biggest furniture manufacturer and exporter not only in South China, but in the whole nation. For 17 years in a row, Guangdong has taken the lead in annual sales of furniture among all provinces. And consequently, Guangdong plays a pivotal role in the domestic distribution of imported wood.



Factors to Increase Imports of Wood and Wood Product in the Future







Government Supports the Import of Wood and Wood Products



While the increasing need for wood is inevitable, the domestic supply of wood continues to fall short due to the government's blanket ban on commercial logging of native forests. To encourage more oversea wood and wood product exporters to enter the vast market of South China, the Agricultural Trade Office (ATO) in Guangzhou is now actively staging and supporting events that promote the imports of wood and wood products.



And among all events, trade shows are the most effective to help oversea wood exporters to meet Chinese buyers. If you also want to penetrate into South China's wood market, please don't miss the 6th South China International Wood & Wood Products Fair 2017 (Wood South China 2017)!



The 6th South China International Wood & Wood Products Fair 2017 (Wood South China 2017)

Date: May 12th-14th, 2017

Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://muyezhan.com/index.php?lang=en



Contact Person: Jacob

Tel: +86 20-22074185

Mob: +86 13416279371

Fax: +86 20-82579220

