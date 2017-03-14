Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Invitation to Elmia Wood 7-10 June: Welcome to the whole world's forestry fair!



Welcome to the whole world's forestry fair



Elmia Wood has been the world's leading forestry fair for many years. Decision makers from around the world come here to experience the latest technology in use. This time the fair will be bigger and broader than ever. We want to provide the best conditions for you as a journalist and wishes you warm welcome to accredit for Elmia Wood 2017. Please note the deadline date for our accommodation service.

Three new sections will welcome visitors. The biggest of these is Load & Transport with its theme of forest roads, logistics and timber handling. Big-name exhibitors planning major programmes in this section include MAN, Liebherr, Volvo and Tatra.



Forestry decision-makers can gain high-quality knowledge from the programme of seminars in the Event Tent. The seminars planned so far are entitled: Invasive species, Precision forestry, Careful logging, Remote sensing, and Technological leaps for future forestry. Germany's KWF is also holding daily discussion forums for the German-speaking audience.



Read more about the upcoming show in the linked press text and on www.elmiawood.com



ACCREDITATION AND ACCOMMODATION SERVICE



To facilitate your participation as a representative of the trade media during Elmia Wood 2017 we offer free admission to the fairgrounds, access to a well-equipped press centre, fair bus to and from the fairgrounds if you stay in Jцnkцping. If you need help with the booking of your accommodation please state this on your online registration form and we will help you to find the best solution.



N.B.! The access to hotel rooms in Jцnkцping is limited and the available rooms are booked by the first-come-first-served principle. Please accreditby March 24 if you are interested in the available pre-booked rooms. After that, you will still be able to 29 May. Accommodation needs will then be served in hotels available.

For more information contact Veronika Albert, communicator, tel: +46 36 15 22 34, veronika.albert@elmia.se or Jakob Hirsmark, exhibition manager, tel: +46 36 15 22 14, jakob.hirsmark@elmia.se



A warm welcome to Elmia Wood on 7-10 June!



