Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review









Timber News Deutsche Messe expands HANNOVER MESSE portfolio in North America



| Print version



Partnerships with CMTS in Toronto and FABTECH in Chicago



Deutsche Messe AG has finalized two partnerships that expand its portfolio of HANNOVER MESSE events in North America. From 25 to 28 September 2017, Deutsche Messe will co-locate five trade fairs - Industrial Automation CANADA, MDA-Motion, Drive & Automation CANADA, ComVac CANADA, parts2clean CANADA, and CeMAT CANADA - with the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS). From 6-9 November 2017, Deutsche Messe will stage Industrial Automation North America and MDA- Motion, Drive & Automation North America parallel to FABTECH at McCormick Place in Chicago.



"We have been very successful co-locating our HANNOVER MESSE brands with IMTS in Chicago. Our partnership with CMTS gives us a good foothold in Canada and with FABTECH we now have a strong annual presence in the U.S.," says Marc Siemering, senior vice president of HANNOVER MESSE. "Our topics broaden the appeal of these two fantastic events and will attract even more exhibitors and visitors to both."



Organized by SME, CMTS showcases machine tools and tooling, metalworking, and advanced manufacturing. The biennial event takes place in close proximity to Toronto at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and hosts more than 700 exhibiting companies and 9,000 visitors. Hannover Fairs Canada, Deutsche Messe's subsidiary in Canada, will organize the HANNOVER MESSE events at CMTS. More information is available at



FABTECH is North America's largest event for metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing. FABTECH is co-organized by The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA), SME, the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI), and the American Welding Society (AWS). In 2017, FABTECH will host more than 1,700 exhibiting companies and 40,000 visitors. Hannover Fairs USA, Inc., Deutsche Messe's U.S. subsidiary, is responsible for the FABTECH partnership. More information is available at



Deutsche Messe AG



2017 marks the 70th anniversary of Deutsche Messe AG, which was founded in 1947 with the staging of Germany's first-ever Export Fair. Seven decades later, Deutsche Messe has taken its place among the world's top organizers of investment goods trade fairs, sporting a rich portfolio of events held in Germany and around the globe. With projected 2016 revenue of 301 million euros, the company ranks among the five biggest tradeshow companies in Germany. Its portfolio includes such world-class events as (in alphabetical order) CeBIT (digital business), CeMAT (intralogistics and supply chain management), didacta (education), DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief, rescue, safety and security), LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA (lab technology and biotechnology) and LIGNA (woodworking, wood processing, forestry). The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are AGRITECHNICA (agricultural machinery) and EuroTier (animal production) (both of which are staged by the Germany Agricultural Society, DLG), EMOHannover (machine tools; staged by the German Machine Tool Builders' Association, VDW), EuroBLECH (sheet metal working; staged by Mack Brooks) and IAA Commercial Vehicles (transport, logistics and mobility; staged by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, VDA).



With approximately 1,200 employees and a network of 62 sales partners, Deutsche Messe is present in more than 100 countries. Deutsche Messe AG has finalized two partnerships that expand its portfolio of HANNOVER MESSE events in North America. From 25 to 28 September 2017, Deutsche Messe will co-locate five trade fairs - Industrial Automation CANADA, MDA-Motion, Drive & Automation CANADA, ComVac CANADA, parts2clean CANADA, and CeMAT CANADA - with the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS). From 6-9 November 2017, Deutsche Messe will stage Industrial Automation North America and MDA- Motion, Drive & Automation North America parallel to FABTECH at McCormick Place in Chicago."We have been very successful co-locating our HANNOVER MESSE brands with IMTS in Chicago. Our partnership with CMTS gives us a good foothold in Canada and with FABTECH we now have a strong annual presence in the U.S.," says Marc Siemering, senior vice president of HANNOVER MESSE. "Our topics broaden the appeal of these two fantastic events and will attract even more exhibitors and visitors to both."Organized by SME, CMTS showcases machine tools and tooling, metalworking, and advanced manufacturing. The biennial event takes place in close proximity to Toronto at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and hosts more than 700 exhibiting companies and 9,000 visitors. Hannover Fairs Canada, Deutsche Messe's subsidiary in Canada, will organize the HANNOVER MESSE events at CMTS. More information is available at www.industrialtechnology.ca FABTECH is North America's largest event for metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing. FABTECH is co-organized by The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA), SME, the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI), and the American Welding Society (AWS). In 2017, FABTECH will host more than 1,700 exhibiting companies and 40,000 visitors. Hannover Fairs USA, Inc., Deutsche Messe's U.S. subsidiary, is responsible for the FABTECH partnership. More information is available at www.Automationtechnology.events 2017 marks the 70anniversary of Deutsche Messe AG, which was founded in 1947 with the staging of Germany's first-ever Export Fair. Seven decades later, Deutsche Messe has taken its place among the world's top organizers of investment goods trade fairs, sporting a rich portfolio of events held in Germany and around the globe. With projected 2016 revenue of 301 million euros, the company ranks among the five biggest tradeshow companies in Germany. Its portfolio includes such world-class events as (in alphabetical order)(digital business),(intralogistics and supply chain management),(education),(carpets and other floor coverings),(industrial technology),(fire prevention, disaster relief, rescue, safety and security),(lab technology and biotechnology) and(woodworking, wood processing, forestry). The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are(agricultural machinery) and(animal production) (both of which are staged by the Germany Agricultural Society, DLG),(machine tools; staged by the German Machine Tool Builders' Association, VDW),(sheet metal working; staged by Mack Brooks) and(transport, logistics and mobility; staged by the German Association of the Automotive Industry, VDA).With approximately 1,200 employees and a network of 62 sales partners, Deutsche Messe is present in more than 100 countries. www.messe.de





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News



