Timber News

The Board of Directors of Biesse S.p.A. - a company listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, FTSE IT MID CAP- has today approved an updated Group industrial plan for the three year period 2017-2019.

On the basis of the initiatives contained in the aforementioned plan and an evaluation of the current international macroeconomic climate the Biesse Group expects to achieve the following results for the period covered by the plan:

Growth in Consolidated Net Revenues with organic CAGR - over the three year period - of 10.1% (revenues of more than Euro 825 million expected in 2019)

with organic CAGR - over the three year period - of 10.1% (revenues of more than Euro 825 million expected in 2019) Increase in Value Added with a three year CAGR of 11.3% (to reach a record 42.1% of revenues in 2019)

with a three year CAGR of 11.3% (to reach a record 42.1% of revenues in 2019) Increase in operating profitability: Ebitda three year CAGR of 11.6% Ebit three year CAGR of 12.5%

positive free cashflow totalling Euro 69 million in the three year period 2017-2019 (free cashflow margin of 4.5% in 2019) post investments and expected dividend payments

"The three years industrial plan is starting from the excellent 2016 results,” - stated the Group General Manager, Mr. Stefano Porcellini - ". The 2016 showed a record growth in revenues, increased profitability and a positive Net Financial Position for € 4,9 M” (the 2016 financial statement will be officially approved the next March 14th).

Consolidated revenues for the 2016 are estimated to have risen by 19.1% compared with the previous year beeing up to 618,1 Euro mln, while the Ebitda is estimated at 12.3% of the net sales.

"The Biesse Board of Directors, - driven by Roberto and Giancarlo Selci -, has approved the actions to support our organic growth plan for the next three years 2017-2019 with even a more intense focus in CAPEX for innovation, service and marketing/sales network.

Particular attention and targeted investments will be moreover devoted to the development of the concepts of think4ward, internet of things and Industry 4.0 (Digital Factory).”

In addition to our planned participation in the STAR event organized by Borsa Italiana (Milan, 21-22 March 2017), Biesse is also available to set up dedicated meetings to discuss in greater detail the contents of our three-year industrial plan - both in Italy and abroad.

This afternoon, at 16.00 hours CET, Biesse will present the main features of its new Three-Year Plan in a dedicated conference call, the details of which are available both on the company’s website and through international providers (e.g. Bloomberg). Material relating to the aforementioned conference call will be made publicly available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website www.biessegroup.com.

The Biesse Group operates in the market for machinery and systems for working wood, glass, marble/stone and advanced materials. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR sector of Borsa Italiana since June 2001 and is currently a constituent of the FTSE IT Mid Cap index. The Company offers modular solutions from the design of turnkey plants for large furniture manufacturers to individual automatic machines and work stations for small and medium enterprises and the design and distribution of individual highly technological components.

As a result of its attention to research and innovation, Biesse can develop modular products and solutions capable of responding to a vast range of requirements from clients.

A multinational company, the Biesse Group distributes its products through a network of subsidiaries and associates located in strategic markets.

The 37 directly controlled subsidiaries guarantee specialized after-sales assistance to clients whilst at the same time carrying out market research in order to develop new products. The Biesse Group currently has 3,800 employees in its main production sites in Pesaro, Thiene, Alzate Brianza, Bangalore, Dongguan and its associates/branch offices in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australasia. The Group also has no fewer than 300 resellers and agents enabling it to cover more than 100 countries.

