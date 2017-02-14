Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review









Timber News Leitz at Ligna 2017: Solutions in new dimensions



| Print version



Oberkochen / Hannover, February 14, 2017 - For decades, Leitz innovations have moved customers forward in a competitive market, keeping them one step ahead with creative processing solutions that ensure quality and efficiency. Our progressive thinking and technology continue to set trends, achieving solutions that make production processes faster, more flexible and cost effective, and ensure the highest quality - while maximizing the combination of ecology and economy.



Year after year, Leitz continuously sets the benchmark for new, future-oriented technologies and products with ground-breaking solutions. At Ligna 2017, Leitz will again demonstrate its innovation power.



Sustainability



To consistently optimize the application of valuable resources, new ideas and methods are essential. Leitz is the first in the industry to invest in its own coating research and technology. Our customized Marathon high-performance coating increases tool life significantly and improves productivity. With our thin-kerf saw blade technology, Leitz demonstrates that less is much more - improving material utilization with the most minimal cutting widths.



Flexibility



Our comprehensive range of products offers a multitude of options that provide excellent solutions for every application. In addition to this extensive offering, technology combinations such as hybrid, integral and RipTec tools provide more ways to increase flexibility in production. Our re-sharpenable, constant diameter tooling systems ProFix and ProFix C, combined with the changeable knife system of ProfilCut Q, offer a customized and efficient solution for each customer requirement. This diversity is unmatched in the market.



Productivity & Efficiency





The Leitz ProfilCut Q Premium is the fastest profile tooling system in the

industry. Users can run higher cutting speeds with the same number of teeth,

achieving higher productivity and improved output (picture: Leitz)



Expertise



Only the perfect interaction of human being, machine, workpiece and tool ensures optimal quality and efficiency that is critical to economic success. With more than 140 years of experience and process knowledge, Leitz is the only choice for achieving maximum functionality, process safety and efficiency with the most expansive and innovative product offering.



Reliability



Leitz is a manufacturing service provider and reliable partner to its customers. From our technical expertise when selecting the ideal solution from the Leitz assortment through pick-up and delivery service to trouble-free tool supply (CompleteCare) in various levels of Tool Management solutions - reliable and worldwide, Leitz is always the local supplier of choice.



Discover how Leitz continues on the path of innovation at Ligna 2017. Visit us in hall 15, stand F16, where we present our "Solutions to new dimensions". We look forward to seeing you there!



Leitz Group



Founded in 1876 in Oberkochen, Southern Germany, the Leitz Group is the worldwide leading manufacturer of tools for industrial processing of wood, wood derived materials, plastic and compound materials. The Leitz product spectrum covers the complete range of precision tools for automated machines. In a complete package of advisory services, 2,900 Leitz employees pass on their experience of cutting tools to customers so meeting daily the requirements of a complete problem solver and producing service provider. Leitz products regularly are used in more than 150 countries on earth. By six production locations in Europe, Asia and America, Leitz sales companies and -offices in 36 countries, a close net of 120 service stations with quick-production facilities as well as sales partners, Leitz is represented on all continents.



Media Contact



Claudia Viegas

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 7364 950-304

Fax: +49 7364 950-651

Email: cviegas@leitz.org Oberkochen / Hannover, February 14, 2017 - For decades, Leitz innovations have moved customers forward in a competitive market, keeping them one step ahead with creative processing solutions that ensure quality and efficiency. Our progressive thinking and technology continue to set trends, achieving solutions that make production processes faster, more flexible and cost effective, and ensure the highest quality - while maximizing the combination of ecology and economy.Year after year, Leitz continuously sets the benchmark for new, future-oriented technologies and products with ground-breaking solutions. At Ligna 2017, Leitz will again demonstrate its innovation power.To consistently optimize the application of valuable resources, new ideas and methods are essential. Leitz is the first in the industry to invest in its own coating research and technology. Our customized Marathon high-performance coating increases tool life significantly and improves productivity. With our thin-kerf saw blade technology, Leitz demonstrates that less is much more - improving material utilization with the most minimal cutting widths.Our comprehensive range of products offers a multitude of options that provide excellent solutions for every application. In addition to this extensive offering, technology combinations such as hybrid, integral and RipTec tools provide more ways to increase flexibility in production. Our re-sharpenable, constant diameter tooling systems ProFix and ProFix C, combined with the changeable knife system of ProfilCut Q, offer a customized and efficient solution for each customer requirement. This diversity is unmatched in the market.With ProfilCut Q Premium, Leitz offers the fastest profile tooling system in the industry. Users can run faster cutting speeds with the same number of teeth, achieving higher productivity and improved output. ProfilCut Q also sets new standards in precision, cutting quality and handling. Additionally, the lifetime of the tool is significantly increased by the Marathon high-performance coating on the knives. Leitz EdgeExpert diamond tools are another solution for profitable production in many application areas. Beyond processing, Leitz focuses on reduced set-up and machine downtime, optimizing the production process. An example is the Leitz BrillianceCut saw blade, which eliminates one complete working step. Through the combination of two tooling systems, the perfect synthesis of processing quality and cost efficiency becomes possible. Leitz hybrid technology combines tungsten carbide tooling systems with diamond cutting edges, decisively optimizing production processes. A significant increase in performance and efficiency is also realized with Leitz Integral Technology - pre-cutting and finish processing in one tool.Only the perfect interaction of human being, machine, workpiece and tool ensures optimal quality and efficiency that is critical to economic success. With more than 140 years of experience and process knowledge, Leitz is the only choice for achieving maximum functionality, process safety and efficiency with the most expansive and innovative product offering.Leitz is a manufacturing service provider and reliable partner to its customers. From our technical expertise when selecting the ideal solution from the Leitz assortment through pick-up and delivery service to trouble-free tool supply (CompleteCare) in various levels of Tool Management solutions - reliable and worldwide, Leitz is always the local supplier of choice.Discover how Leitz continues on the path of innovation at Ligna 2017. Visit us in hall 15, stand F16, where we present our "Solutions to new dimensions". We look forward to seeing you there!Founded in 1876 in Oberkochen, Southern Germany, the Leitz Group is the worldwide leading manufacturer of tools for industrial processing of wood, wood derived materials, plastic and compound materials. The Leitz product spectrum covers the complete range of precision tools for automated machines. In a complete package of advisory services, 2,900 Leitz employees pass on their experience of cutting tools to customers so meeting daily the requirements of a complete problem solver and producing service provider. Leitz products regularly are used in more than 150 countries on earth. By six production locations in Europe, Asia and America, Leitz sales companies and -offices in 36 countries, a close net of 120 service stations with quick-production facilities as well as sales partners, Leitz is represented on all continents.Claudia ViegasCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 7364 950-304Fax: +49 7364 950-651Email: cviegas@leitz.org





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News



