Timber News

John Deere Forestry Oy has sold its previously marketed slash bundler unit rights to the Dutch company Wellinkcaesar Timber Technology BV. The slash bundler unit further developed and manufactured by the company has been marketed under the Dutch Dragon brand since summer 2016. Further improvements to the bundler unit include for example new scissor cutting system and higher tilting hook.



John Deere introduced the slash bundler unit in 2002 as a forwarder accessory. A factory-ready John Deere 1490D slash bundler was introduced to the markets in 2004. The John Deere 1190E slash bundler, equipped with a rotating and levelling cabin, was introduced in 2011. Dozens of John Deere slash bundlers have been delivered around the world.



In slash bundling, forest residues are fed into the bundler, which compresses it into bundles that are about 3 meters long and about 60-80 cm in diameter for power plant energy needs. In Nordic forests, about 150 slash bundles can be harvested from a one-hectare area. The thermal energy of one slash bundle is about 1 MWh.



Wellinkcaesar Timber Technology will also continue as a John Deere forest machine dealer. In addition to the slash bundler unit, the company's own product portfolio includes, among others, energy wood chippers and press collectors designed for energy wood transport. The Dutch Dragon SB60 slash bundler for logging residues can be installed on a forwarder, a truck bed or a trailer.



