Timber News

April 19-20, 2017 in Holiday Inn Lesnaya Moscow



Russian Biofuels Association is pleased to invite you to attend the International Congress & Expo "BIOMASS: Fuel & Power". We would be honored if you considered joining us in Moscow (Russia).



The event will be held on April 19-20, 2017 at the Holiday Inn Lesnaya Moscow. The previous Congress gathered more than 200 senior executives from over 15 countries to discuss a variety of topics; from feedstock, to the marketing of liquid and solid biofuels.



The technical workshop "SpirtExpert" on ethanol production, technology & operations will be conducted after the Congress on April 21, 2017.



The President of the Russian Biofuels Association, Alex Ablaev, believes that the "Russian Biotechnology Development Program" and the "Import Substitution Program" make biotechnology and biofuels locomotive, which gives impetus to the country's future growth. Congress & Expo "Biomass: Fuel and Power" - a meeting place where industry participants will discuss development for the biofuel market in view of favorable political conjuncture".



We have invited leading biofuel experts from Europe, the USA, and Russia to speak during the event. Some topics for discussion:

The state of the industry: Russia, Ukraine & Kazakhstan.

New government initiatives to support industrial biotechnology & biofuel development. Regulatory and legal frameworks for the biofuel industry in Russia.

Second-generation biofuel: progress in technology and development in Russia.

Potable alcohol plants: production process & conversion to biofuel. Spent grain & DDGS utilization.

Wet-milling and the production of glutens, starches, and ethanols.

Pyrolysis & gasification: bio-oil and syngas. The heating bio-oil market.

Biodiesel & biojet fuel.

Economics and energy integration of ethanol plants.

Generating revenues from co-products (DGS and CO 2 ).

