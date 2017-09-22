Main page Enter RUS



Timber News About Magazine Archive Ad Rates Exhibitions Contacts

Go

LesPromFORUM Exhibition Newspaper



Conferences and seminars



Russian Forestry Review





Timber News Sweden VS. Russia on China's Timber Export?



| Print version



As the rapid growth in timber exports to China is showing no signs of slowing down, the Swedish Forest Industries Federation has predicted a 40 per cent increase in 2016.



"Imports of timber products into China has really taken off in recent years, far exceeding our expectations," said Magnus Niklasson, "The indications are that the growth rate will be sustained, which is extremely positive for the future of Swedish sawmills." In 2015, Swedish sawmills shipped 530,000 cubic metres of sawn timber to China. This figure is expected to reach 750,000 cubic metres during 2016 - a 40 per cent rise in just 12 months.



In the coming years, demand in China will continue to be driven by the expansion in the construction of timber-frame houses and a lack of domestic timber supplies following the introduction of a ban on felling in Chinese forests. In addition, Children' furniture made of Swedish timber has increased in popularity. The demand for timber products made of Swedish spruce is particularly good as its durability and its bright, attractive appearance have made it highly popular among Chinese consumers.





But there is competition from Russia. According to Magnus Niklasson, the value of the Russian rouble is low, which has boosted the competitiveness of Russian export products. Russia's geographical proximity also gives it a further competitive edge that is proving difficult to beat. "Despite this, we still believe that the upturn in Swedish timber exports will be maintained. China is a huge market and there is substantial growth in demand. Whilst there are limitations on how much Swedish sawmills can supply, I still believe that a figure in excess of one million cubic metres within a few years would very definitely be achievable," said Magnus Niklasson.



Anyway, China is a huge market, which imports larges number of timbers all around the world every year, even though is is a highly competitive market sometimes. Wood South China 2017, China's leading wood and wood products trade show, is a good platform to know China's market and find buyers. In the past five years, International exhibitors from over 20 countries or regions have been successfully expanded China's wood and wood products market by Wood South China.



The 6th South China International Wood & Wood Products Fair 2017 (Wood South China 2017)

Date: May 12th-14th, 2017

Venue: Poly Word Trade Center Expo

Oversea organizer: Jacob Kong (Mr.)

Tel: +86-20-22074185

Mob: +86-13416279371

E-mail: grandeurhk@yeah.net

Marketing6@grandeurhk.com

Website: As the rapid growth in timber exports to China is showing no signs of slowing down, the Swedish Forest Industries Federation has predicted a 40 per cent increase in 2016."Imports of timber products into China has really taken off in recent years, far exceeding our expectations," said Magnus Niklasson, "The indications are that the growth rate will be sustained, which is extremely positive for the future of Swedish sawmills." In 2015, Swedish sawmills shipped 530,000 cubic metres of sawn timber to China. This figure is expected to reach 750,000 cubic metres during 2016 - a 40 per cent rise in just 12 months.In the coming years, demand in China will continue to be driven by the expansion in the construction of timber-frame houses and a lack of domestic timber supplies following the introduction of a ban on felling in Chinese forests. In addition, Children' furniture made of Swedish timber has increased in popularity. The demand for timber products made of Swedish spruce is particularly good as its durability and its bright, attractive appearance have made it highly popular among Chinese consumers.But there is competition from Russia. According to Magnus Niklasson, the value of the Russian rouble is low, which has boosted the competitiveness of Russian export products. Russia's geographical proximity also gives it a further competitive edge that is proving difficult to beat. "Despite this, we still believe that the upturn in Swedish timber exports will be maintained. China is a huge market and there is substantial growth in demand. Whilst there are limitations on how much Swedish sawmills can supply, I still believe that a figure in excess of one million cubic metres within a few years would very definitely be achievable," said Magnus Niklasson.Anyway, China is a huge market, which imports larges number of timbers all around the world every year, even though is is a highly competitive market sometimes. Wood South China 2017, China's leading wood and wood products trade show, is a good platform to know China's market and find buyers. In the past five years, International exhibitors from over 20 countries or regions have been successfully expanded China's wood and wood products market by Wood South China.Date: May 12th-14th, 2017Venue: Poly Word Trade Center ExpoOversea organizer: Jacob Kong (Mr.)Tel: +86-20-22074185Mob: +86-13416279371E-mail: grandeurhk@yeah.netMarketing6@grandeurhk.comWebsite: www.muyezhan.com





ARCHIVE: Timber News Magazine News



