Timber News

Tehpromplit company is launching new birch veneer and plywood mill in December 2016 in Vushnii Volochek, Tver region.





Planned volume of the mill is approximately 24,000 m 3 of plywood per year. Installed equipment (Angelo-Cremona veneer peeling line and Finnish steam dryer) allow to produce high quality product which is meeting international quality standards. Launch of plywood production is planned for 2017 with both Interior and Exterior glue in 5x5 and 8x4 formats in various grades and available both sanded and unsanded.





The factory has a range of logistics advantages being located close to Moscow-St.Petersburg highway, availability of railroad access and close proximity to St. Petersburg sea port. This allows to optimise on logistics costs and provide fast delivery to end users across Europe.



