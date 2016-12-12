Timber News

By Wood South China Committee In spite of the fact that China is one of the biggest wood product producers in the world, the annual output of China's wood industry is always far from meeting its market demand. Statistics have shown that China's dependence on the imports of wood and wood products is increasing rapidly year by year, and this trend is unlikely to change or slow down especially when the blanket ban on commercial logging is going to be put into effect in 2017.





Importing Wood-based Boards to Meet International Emission Standards





For a very long time, China has taken the lead in wood products exports. However, due to the tightening international standards of emission, China's export of wood products has suffered a minor setback in the last few years. In order to regain their market share, many Chinese enterprises begin to import high quality wood-based boards in order to meet mandatory standards for formaldehyde emission for panel style furniture or wood flooring manufactured for international markets. For example, according to China Customs, in the first nine months of 2016 particleboard imports rose a staggering 32% to 560,200 cubic metres mainly from Malaysia, Thailand, Romania, Germany and Brazil.









Active Real Estate Market Generating Needs for Wood and Wood Products





With the accelerating processing of urbanization, people's enthusiasm for real estate continues to heat up. Statistics shows that in the first 7 months of this year, 758 million m 2 of commodity housing was sold, growing 26.4% year-on-year. Investment in real estate development in the first ten months of 2016 has also achieved a year on year growth of 6.6%. Such an active real estate market has helped provide an enormous market for wood and wood product imports. For instance, in the first 7 month of 2016, imports of sawn timber grew 17.1% year-on-year to 18.2803 million cubic meters; logs 28.0835 million cubic meters, up 3.15%; plywood 109,600 cubic meters, up 19.63%; medium-density fibreboards 149 500 cubic meters, up 16.02%; etc.



If you have some quality wood or wood products which you are planning to open China's wood market with, please showcase them at the 6th South China International Wood & Wood Products Fair 2017 (Wood South China 2017)! Wood South China is one of the leading wood and wood product exhibitions in China.





